LINO LAKES — The City Council is considering a new ordinance that might just help deter the catalytic convert thefts in the city.
“As all of you have heard, there has been a significant uptick in the theft of catalytic converters throughout the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Unfortunately, Lino Lakes has also seen this,” explained Public Safety Director John Swenson. “This ordinance would give our police officers a needed tool to start to curb some of these thefts.”
Swenson explained the proposed ordinance would make it illegal to possess a catalytic converter that is not attached to a car in the city of Lino Lakes. In some scenarios, people may need to provide paperwork. For example, if you just purchased a new catalytic converter, you may need to furnish a receipt.
The proposed ordinance reads in part, “No person shall be in possession of a catalytic converter that is not attached to a motor vehicle unless the individual can provide verification of legal receipt of the catalytic converter or proof of compliance with the requirements in Minnesota Statutes, Section 325E.21, Subd. 1b.”
Since January, Swenson said there have been 43 reported thefts of catalytic converters within city boundaries.
The City Council held the first reading of the ordinance May 9. Council Member Michael Ruhland asked if someone is planning to salvage a vehicle, whether they need to contact the police department before heading there. Swenson
xplained that it would be “pretty rare” for someone to remove a catalytic converter before salvaging a vehicle. He added that if anyone has questions, the police department would be more than willing to talk to them and answer those questions.
Swenson said that the department did extensive research in the development of the ordinance, which is similar to ordinances many other cities have already implemented.
“We believe this strikes the right balance between protecting our residents’ property and legitimate practices of repair shops and salvage yards,” Swenson said.
The council will consider the second reading of the ordinance at its next meeting Monday, May 23.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
Lino Lakes residents may be eligible for catalytic converter theft program
The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department is participating in a catalytic converter theft prevention program in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
The program provides a label kit, which can be installed onto the catalytic converter without charge. At this time, the department is only accepting requests for converter labels from Lino Lakes residents. You must own one of the following (most-targeted) vehicles in order to qualify: Chevrolet Express, Honda Element, Mitsubishi Eclipse, Ford Econoline, Honda Odyssey, Mitsubishi Lancer, Ford F250, Hyundai Santa Fe, Mitsubishi Outlander, Honda Accord, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Prius, Honda CRV, Kia Sportage or Toyota Tundra.
If you qualify and are interested in obtaining a label kit, visit the Lino Lakes Police Department between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bring your driver’s license, license plate number and VIN number for your vehicle.
For more information, contact Officer Heu at eheu@linolakes.us .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.