All branches of the Anoka County Library (ACL) have launched a new program to foster the joy of reading in young children and boost their literacy skills through mentorship and creative play.
The fall session of Reading Bridge is wrapping up, but next month families will be able to register for the winter/spring session.
The idea for the program came about through some strategic planning sessions ACL held back in 2019. During that process, ACL staff discussed trends they were seeing as well as requests they had received from patrons.
“Tutoring came up a lot,” said Community Engagement Manager Erin Straszewski. “It was obviously a need in our community and something that the patrons were looking for.”
ACL staff didn’t think they had the capacity to launch a full tutoring center, but decided to start out with something they know very well — reading. ACL checked out other programs implemented by libraries across the country and, despite a year’s delay due to the pandemic, launched the Reading Bridge program in 2021 at the Crooked Lake library branch in Coon Rapids to test it out.
“We had a waiting list within the first couple of weeks of the program of about 40 families, so we knew that it was definitely something families were looking for and interested in,” Straszewski said.
This fall, the program kicked off at all of the other ACL branches, including the Centennial branch. The program is designed for students in grades 1-3 who are reading below grade level and either live in or attend school in Anoka County. The young readers are paired with a volunteer mentor and meet once a week to build reading skills.
The library is meant to be a safe place where students can build upon the skills they are learning in school, all while building a meaningful relationship with a mentor.
“The main goal is to support students and families in finding the joy in reading and practicing those skills that they're learning in school. We are not trying to replace what they do in school; we are trying to complement and support what they are doing in school,” Straszewski explained. It’s all about creating a relaxed atmosphere for students, helping them feel comfortable and build confidence in their reading skills.
Circle Pines resident Julie Stratton heard about the program on social media and knew she wanted to sign up her son Jonathan, a second grader. She explained that in first grade, he was reading below grade level, so over the summer, their household made reading a priority. “I knew that we wanted him to just continue that momentum he has built,” she explained.
So far, she noted, the program is going great. Stratton said Jonathan is excited to go to the library every week. She explained that consistency and routines are very important for children that age, and the Reading Bridge program has allowed them to maintain both.
She is also impressed with Jonathan’s mentor, Colleen Kelley. “The volunteer is very engaged … You can just tell she's had to have worked with youth for years,” she said. “The fact that she captures this guy's focus, he has ADHD, she keeps his attention and and knows just the quick little redirect (he needs) every time.”
Kelley, a Circle Pines resident, is a member of the book club at Centennial Library and knew she wanted to volunteer for the program when she heard about it. She has previously volunteered at Rice Lake and Golden Lake Elementary schools.
“I thought it would be fun, and I love to read,” she said. “I think it is healthy to be around kids. It is good for you.”
Kelley has enjoyed interacting with Jonathan and says the program is vital in reinforcing what they are learning in school, but in a fun way.
“That extra exposure to words, books and reading really helps start a stronger foundation. It makes a difference,” she said.
Currently, there are 12 student and mentor pairs enrolled in the program at the Centennial branch and over 50 pairs countywide.
Registration for the winter/spring session of Reading Bridge will open Jan. 9 online at https://www.anokacountymn.gov/4233/Reading-Bridge. Seats are limited and are expected to fill quickly. Those who are interested in becoming a mentor should visit www.anokacountymn.gov/4197/volunteer-reading-mentors.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.