LEXINGTON — A new day care will need to meet a couple of conditions before it can open its doors to children.
A city license for Little Rabbit’s Hole, located at 9012 Griggs Ave., was approved back in May. Last month city staff and City Attorney Kurt Glaser recommended the council either suspend the license and develop some conditions under which it could be reinstated, or revoke it.
Ultimately, the council decided to table the item from November to December, as an inspection with the Department of Human Services (DHS) was scheduled for Nov. 30. (See “Council tables action to suspend, revoke day care license,” Nov. 29.)
City Attorney Kurt Glaser reminded the council of its options: It could revoke the business license indefinitely; suspend the business license until a time when it meets specific requirements set forth by the council; or it could take no action on the business license.
Deputy Clerk Mary Vinzant provided an update. She said business owner Abdilahi Botan had contacted her the same day of the inspection saying he passed the inspection with DHS and could open for business Dec. 5. She explained that she then followed up with DHS and was told that Botan was given a deadline to provide documentation of compliance (for teacher credentialing) by noon Friday, Dec. 2.
In addition, she said although the business’s workers' compensation insurance was current, its general liability insurance policy expired back in August. DHS only requires workers' compensation insurance, but the city of Lexington requires that all businesses carry general liability insurance.
“That’s where we are at,” she explained.
Botan said he planned to send an email to DHS that night (Dec. 1). “I’m doing my best to get it done,” he told the council.
Glaser suggested that if the council wanted to suspend the license, conditions the council should consider implementing included requiring Little Rabbit’s Hole to obtain its license from DHS, and meet necessary requirements for the city business license (securing general liability insurance) to the city administrator’s satisfaction.
Council Member Brandon Winge said he didn’t think setting conditions was necessary. “You need those two things to open, so it really shouldn’t matter … If it is suspended or if it isn’t suspended, you still need to have those things regardless,” he said.
Ultimately, the council decided to follow Glaser’s recommendation to suspend the license until those two conditions were met.
