CENTERVILLE — Mayor D. Love likely became the first mayor in Minnesota whose first full council meeting was conducted in a teleconference format.
It was a historic first, though not at all easy.
Local governments throughout the state are facing new challenges with the phone conferencing format brought on by the governor's stay-at-home order. So far, technology is working in most cases. However, there is some discomfort out there caused by the lack of important visual clues as to how other council members may be reacting to each other.
For most of the April 8 Centerville City Council meeting, it became audibly apparent that the only council member who felt comfortable in that role was its newest member.
After several go-rounds of hemming and hawing and general hesitation to decide among three candidates who have all been colleagues in city government, the council unanimously appointed two-time former mayor Tom Wilharber to the council seat vacated by Love on March 25.
Wilharber has also served two different stints on the Planning and Zoning Commission (PNZ), as well as 15 years on city council.
The easy part was that the three candidates — Wilharber, Steve King and Jim Weatherhead — were all qualified. The hard part was the lack of secret ballot. Council members had to choose from their colleagues with all three of them and about 20 members of the public listening in on the extension.
After three go-rounds with nominations changing each time, someone became resolute and the others followed — thus saving Love from having to cast the tie-breaking vote.
The process was so unsettling to council that everyone seemed flustered afterward — twice addressing their former mayor as mayor. Mayor Love even addressed the new council member as “Mr. Mayor.”
Blame it on ZOOM.
To save a bit of trouble, the council could have just flipped a coin and still chosen a capable former council member in either King (2010-2018), Wilharber (1980-1995, and mayor from 1995-2000 and again from 2011-2016) or Weatherhead, a member of the city’s Economic Development Authority.
