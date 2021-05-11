As temperatures continue to rise and COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen, people are itching to spend time outdoors and socialize with others.
Just in time for summer, the Chain of Lakes Rotary will launch the Centennial Walking Club. Retired state Rep. Linda Runbeck came up with the idea for a walking club after she read about Anoka County Public Health offering Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) mini grants in the Quad Community Press.
“I know about SHIP grants, and it seemed to me that this would fit right in,” Runbeck said. She was inspired from seeing an avid walker out and about in the Quad community, even in the heart of winter. “I thought that was so cool, I’d love to do that.”
Runbeck reached out to Rotary President-elect Brian Bourassa, who was eager to partner. “I thought that was an awesome idea,” he said. “We are all community-forward thinking, and what is good for the community is health and wellness, and creating places where people can gather that are safe to build a stronger community just really rang true with our Rotary mission and the things that we do.”
The Centennial Walking Club was awarded the maximum $3,000 mini grant. The funds will be used to promote the club, create a website, award prizes for members with the most steps — even to install a couple of park benches along trail corridors.
The Centennial Walking Club will target senior citizens, veterans, people battling weight issues and those who are looking to improve their physical well-being and mental health. The club will encourage individuals to establish a regular walking routine while they strengthen social networks.
“There are so many health benefits to walking, and if this can be a way to encourage people to include walking as just one of the basic health things that they do in their daily lives, that will be an enormous benefit,” Runbeck said.
According to the Mayo Clinic, regular walking can help maintain a healthy weight; prevent/manage various conditions, including heart disease, high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes; strengthen bones and muscles; and improve mood, balance and coordination.
The Centennial Walking Club is seeking around 10 walk leaders who will volunteer to commit to a walk at a certain time and place in one of the four communities. A list of the planned walks and suggested routes will be available on the club’s website centennialwalks.com, where members will be able to track their distance. The club will also host friendly competitions, such as which walking group can complete the most steps in a month.
“It will be an opportunity to meet people who really enjoy being outside, who have that commitment to health, who want that opportunity to meet some new people,” Runbeck explained.
Although the grant funding only goes through September, the hope is that the club will stay around much longer than that. Bourassa said he is hoping some dedicated members will stick it out through the winter to cross-country ski or snowshoe.
In addition to Rotary, several area churches, American Legion Post 566 and the Quad Area Chamber of Commerce are all partners on the initiative.
The Centennial Walking Club will host a kickoff event at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, outside of Circle Pines City Hall. Folks who are interested in the club are invited to attend to learn more about the club, find out about suggested trail routes and sign up for the free club. Community members will then disperse to complete the first official hike.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
