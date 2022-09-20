Even though the small boutique has only been open for a few short months, the owners are already dreaming big. They are hoping they will be able to expand into the space next door sometime soon.
Friends, and now business partners, Lynette Engelbretson, of Lino Lakes, and Tanya Huettl, of Albertville, recently opened up A Ray of Sunshine Boutique, located at 558 Lilac St. in Lino Lakes. The two met through their husbands, who work together and have known each other for five years.
Both Engelbretson and Huettl said they have always been crafty and had the dream of one day opening up their own business. However, their paths took them on different journeys for a while. Engelbretson worked at a corporate job in the printing industry for almost 30 years.
“It just became more and more apparent that I was becoming more of a number as the company grew. I wasn’t happy and it was very stressful,” Engelbretson recalled. “One day my boss just said the ‘right’ thing and I was done.”
Before the pandemic, Huettl worked as a preschool teacher. At the same time, she was also going to school to become a school counselor.
“(Lynette) was getting really stressed at work and talking about her vision, and I’ve always wanted to do stuff like that too. I think it just really solidified that I just needed to just do something different,” Huettl explained. “My passion is helping others, and this is another way that I can do that.”
A main focus for the boutique is furniture customization. “It has been constant; we have anywhere from four to six projects going at a time, that’s a big part of who we are,” Huettl said. “If somebody wants a piece of furniture, these days because of supply issues, it’s not only expensive but by the time they actually get it they might not even want it or they have changed their mind because they don’t have it …”
At A Ray of Sunshine Boutique, customers can sit down with the owners to talk about a particular piece and come up with ways to customize that piece, whether that means a different stain color or new hardware. Engelbretson and Huettl note that just because they are custom pieces, doesn’t necessarily mean the furniture comes with a very high price tag.
“Our biggest thing is affordability, because we’re not trying to put ourselves out of business, but we want to make it affordable for people to come to us and get what they want,” Huettl said.
In addition to furniture, customers will also find one-of-a-kind crafts, signs, centerpieces, photography and more. The boutique also offers clothing for adults and children, and natural products such as candles and soaps.
The owners also plan to give back to the community by hosting workshops on a variety of topics, including mental health, drug abuse, suicide prevention and more. Huettl is particularly passionate about those topics because she lost her 19-year-old son five years ago to an overdose of fentanyl.
“There’s a big sense of wanting to help people in our community,” Engelbretson said.
The Quad Area Chamber of Commerce plans to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. For more information about the boutique, visit www.arayofsunshineboutique.com.
