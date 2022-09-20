Even though the small boutique has only been open for a few short months, the owners are already dreaming big. They are hoping they will be able to expand into the space next door sometime soon. 

Friends, and now business partners, Lynette Engelbretson, of Lino Lakes, and Tanya Huettl, of Albertville, recently opened up A Ray of Sunshine Boutique, located at 558 Lilac St. in Lino Lakes. The two met through their husbands, who work together and have known each other for five years. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.