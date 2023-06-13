New bond rating cause for celebration

When and if the city of Centerville sells bonds, it will secure a more favorable interest rate, among other benefits, after its bond rating was promoted by Standard & Poor's.
George Eilertson, managing director of public finance at Northland Securities, attended a Centerville City Council meeting to formally deliver the good news.
Eilertson and his firm, who have worked with the city for many years, noted that if the city had a project of any size, it would need to have a bond rating assigned. Historically, the city has had a very strong rating.
Standard & Poor's conducts periodic surveillance reviews, and this year has raised Centerville's bond rating from AA, which is a very strong rating, Eilertson said. Now, the city's rating is AA+.
An AA+ rating will likely earn the city a 2% interest when borrowing, Eilertson said. The interest rate for a borrower will improve by 0.1 to 0.5 % each time the bond rating is raised, he said.
Eilertson gave four reasons for the bond rating promotion: steady growth in market value; historically strong reserves; strong financial policies; and a low debt profile.
Residential property growth and commercial/industrial development has grown by the 30 new homes built over the past several years, and 26 townhomes and commercial/retail development currently in the planning stage. “One of our goals was to increase commercial development, and it has helped us when we weren't looking,” said Council Member Russ Koski. Eilertson agreed that commercial development helped the city achieve the better rating.
The goal of municipalities is to maintain a reserve of three to six months in operating expenses, and Centerville has seven months in reserve. The city has a history of operational financial balance compared with expenditures, with strong reserves and no planned drawdowns, City Administrator/Engineer Mark Statz said.
Strong financial policies mean that the city maintains a capital improvement plan and well-thought-out investment and fund balance policies. The city follows conservative budgeting practices, provides monthly budget-to-actual reporting to the council, has adopted a fund balance policy, and has established a long-term capital and financial plan that is updated every year, Statz said.
A low debt profile means low debt with no medium-term debt plans. Centerville's debt is expected to be completely paid off within 10 years.
The city could lose its high rating if it were to draw down its reserves from 71% to 10%. It could also improve its already high rating to AAA it were to materially improve and maintain its reserves from current levels. The reality is that the city will likely remain at AA+ for the foreseeable future, Eilertson said.
Centerville is now in good financial company with its municipal neighbors, Circle Pines, Forest Lake, Hugo, Lino Lakes and White Bear Lake. The AA+ rating all these cities enjoy indicates a lot of growth in this part of the metropolitan area, Eilertson said.
“The mayor and City Council are to be congratulated for their years of prudent financial management and community development strategies that have come to fruition and have been recognized by our bond rating agency,” Statz said. The responsible actions by city staff have led to better things for the public, he said.
Other action from the May 24 meeting:
In other good financial news for the city, council learned from Tyler See, audit manager at Abdo, that the city received an unmodified opinion in its annual audit for the 2022 fiscal year, which is a clean opinion. “This is the opinion you would be striving for in a financial statement,” See told council after presenting his annual report, required management communications and audit insights to council. “There were no compliance issues, material misstatements or control issues — a clean opinion,” he said.
During the 2021 audit, there was one finding considered to be a material weakness. That issue has been corrected for the 2022 audit, and there are no findings for the current year, See said. On council's formal acceptance of the audit, the financial statements will be published on the city's website at www.centervillemn.com and available for inspection by the public.
The new owners of property being assessed for the 2022 thin mill and overlay project had the chance to give input about their assessments, but chose not to. Therefore, council passed a resolution re-adopting the assessment roll for the project. Since the first assessment hearing several months ago, five assessment properties were sold. The public hearing was held for only the five new property owners at 1617, 1644, 1694, and 1715 Dupre Road and at 1640 Widgeon Circle, pursuant to Minn. Stat. Section 429.071, subd. 2. These five new property owners have until November to pay their assessments. “A lot of time left, and one of the five has already paid,” Statz said.
Establishment of no-parking zones will have to wait until the Planning and Zoning Commission
conducts further discussion that now will include commentary heard at the council meeting. Because of the extension of Fairview Street, the construction of Michaud Way and the reconstruction of streets downtown, city staff thought it appropriate to revisit the city's no parking zones. The commission already discussed and held a public hearing on the parking issue and will now do it again. Although no public comments were offered during the commission’s public hearing, a local landowner gave input on the matter at the council meeting. The comments stem from discussions regarding trucks lining up on Main Street, waiting to enter the property. One of the options to solve this issue involves allowing on-street parking in the city's industrial district.
The resident at 1818 Old Mill Court will be able to build a fence, after council approved an encroachment agreement on that property to construct a 6-foot vinyl fence within the rear and side yard setbacks within the city's drainage and utility easements.
There will be no summer work session to review progress on the strategic plan; council unanimously (5-0) agreed to hold that meeting in the fall, when everyone's full slate of activities was expected to settle down.
The council next meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at City Hall, 1880 Main St.
