Lino Lakes resident, state government employee and now part-time author Tim Koerner didn’t grow up with iPads or Roku TVs like his sons Lewis and Arlo, and as he and his wife Ashlee have quickly figured out, the topic of screen time can be a tough one to tackle. Koerner had never written a book before, but without a single age-appropriate book to make his point about technology use to his kids, and with time on his hands during the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to write one.
Now author of the newly published children’s book, “What Does a Screen Mean?” in collaboration with Mounds View illustrator Kevin Cannon, Koerner dives into the issue of technology’s presence in the lives of children from birth in his effort to help parents educate their kids on how to use screens responsibly.
Q: Tell us about yourself?
A: I live in Lino Lakes with my wife and my two sons, Lewis and Arlo. Lewis is 3 and Arlo is 10 months old. I work for the state government, and I wrote the book on the side as a creative project that I wasn’t planning on, but developed an interest in a couple of years ago. My wife lived in White Bear her whole life and still has family there.
Q: What have you done prior to being an author?
A: Prior to that I’ve been in nonprofit and government for the last 13 years now. I worked at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for a number of years, I worked at Big Brothers Big Sisters of America for a number of years, I ran a food shelf for a couple of years out in Dakota County and have been in state government for the last three years.
Q: How did you come up with the idea for your book?
A: It started two years ago. My son was a little over 1 year old at that time and was correctly operating an iPad and our Roku TV remote, and it just sort of dawned on me that it’s going to be a big deal trying to coach him through as he grows up on how to use screens and all this technology that is going to be surrounding him for his whole life. I tried finding books about it to read at bedtime and couldn’t find any, so I decided to take a shot at writing my own children’s book about it.
Q: Tell me about the publication process?
A: I sat on the book for six months before I had the guts to present it to a publisher in St. Paul, and they accepted it right away. I got connected to a great local illustrator who is now going to be the official artist of the 2021 State Fair. It took me a little over a year to get the whole thing made and produced.
The publisher that I worked with, Beavers Pond Press in St. Paul, they have a couple handfuls of illustrators that they work with, and I was allowed to review their work and see who I thought would be a good fit. Kevin Cannon is who I chose. I saw his work first, and then I went through all the other illustrators and I told Lily, the editor at Beavers Pond, that I was fighting the impulse of just liking the first thing that I saw, but I thought Kevin’s was far and away the best. It turned out he had a young son the same age as my son Lewis, and he really related to the topic too.
Q: What do you like about writing for a children’s audience?
A: It wasn’t something I ever planned on doing. I think since having kids of my own I just realized that there are some big topics and issues out there, and it’s nice to try and break them down into manageable bite sizes, both for the parents and for the kids. It’s more of an open conversation and not lecturing or telling anybody how to do things for themselves. It’s been fun to think about things that worry my wife and I or that we want for our kids and to think about how to break that down in a way that they will understand, that they will want to talk about with us at those really early ages.
Q: Are you planning to write more books in the future?
A: Yes, I would love to. I pitched a second idea to the same publisher and illustrator and everybody is on board, we just haven’t officially started it yet because this book just came out within the last month or so. We just have to decide when schedules line up and when that can happen.
Q: Where is the book sold?
A: It’s online, the local option is at ItascaBooks.com, and it just got accepted to the Red Balloon Bookshop on Grand Avenue. It’s at a store called Et Cetera in Hudson, Wisconsin, and a small shop called Book Smart up in Ashley, North Dakota. Locally, it’s still getting to more stores, but it’s at the Book Nook in Delano and Winding Trail Books in St. Paul.
