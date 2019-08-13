LINO LAKES — The 16th annual Blue Heron Days festival will be here before you know it. The popular family get-together will be Aug. 16-18 at various sites throughout Lino Lakes, mainly Lino Park.
While many popular attractions remain this year, some new activities have been added to the docket.
The celebration is sure to offer something for everybody with traditions such as Family Movie Night, the Officer Shawn Silvera Memorial Run, Grand Parade, Quad Chamber of Commerce Business Expo and Art Fair and the Miss Lino Lakes Ambassador Coronation.
The festival will kick off Friday at 1 p.m. with a pig roast and live music performed by Mercy Wildfire from 4-7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 566. Attendees can also get fit with Yoga in the Park from 5:30-6:30 p.m. before attending the Family Movie Night, which features “Shrek” this year.
Saturday will begin bright and early at 7:30 a.m. with kids’ activities at the YMCA and the Officer Shawn Silvera 5K Memorial Run at 8 a.m. New this year is the addition of the Hot Dog Mile at 9 a.m.
After the Grand Parade at 11 a.m., residents should head to Lino Park, where they will find new USA inflatables, Midway Carnival Games and Boy Scout S.A.F.E. Archery. The Bazillions will perform live music for kids from 12:15-1:15 p.m. followed by a performance from Stimulus Package for adults from 2-5 p.m. New this year, Centennial Youth Hockey will host bingo from 2-4 p.m.
Sunday, things will wind down with Waldoch Farm’s Garden Tour and Corn Feed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The grand finale will be the Lino Lakes Ambassador Coronation at 3 p.m. at Centennial Middle School.
Blue Heron Days was established in 2004 by a small group of area volunteers who desired to make the vision of a Lino Lakes community festival a reality. After extensively researching other festivals throughout the state, these volunteers paved the road in making Lino Lakes “the place to be” each year on the third weekend in August. For a full schedule of events, visit ci.lino-lakes.mn.us/blueherondays.
Meet the Talent
Mercy Wildfire
WHEN: 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16
WHERE: American Legion Post 556
Mercy Wildfire Band is dedicated to bringing a variety of music that will get everyone grooving.They like to bring new life to the oldies and try their best to keep up the new tunes…..even the songs they don’t really understand... (they just ask their kids).
The Bazillions
WHEN: 12:15-1:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17
WHERE: Lino Park
The Bazillions are the creation of Twin Cities’ parents/educators/singer-songwriters Adam and Kristin Marshall. From their first day on the job at Kenny School in Minneapolis, the couple was writing songs for and with their students. Before long, the kids knew every word to every song, and parents began asking for a CD. So, along with their indie pop band The Humbugs, the Marshalls recorded and released “Rock-n-Roll Recess,” under the new alter-ego band name “The Bazillions.”
With years of indie-pop gigs under their belts, The Bazillions bring their music to the kindie rock stage with a well-honed live sound. But the shows have rapidly and organically grown into a full multimedia experience. The band’s growing catalog of animated videos provides a lively backdrop for their musical performances. And the Marshalls’ natural rapport with kids keep the audience on the edge or up out of their seats, dancing to The Bazillions’ groovy beat. Notable shows include multiple appearances at 89.3 The Current’s Rock The Cradle, a long running series of shows with Twin Cities’ Public Libraries and appearances at the Minnesota State Fair.
Stimulus Package
WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17
WHERE: Lino Park
Stimulus Package is a synergized melodic group of four. The talented elements of Stimulus Package are collectively and individually highlighted with multiple vocalists and instrumentalists. Where no genre is off limits, bear witness to an invigorating spin on the hits, from classic rock to rockin’ country and everything in-between. Versatile and comprehensive, the musical assortment offers appeals to party rockin’ peeps from 5 to 105, and those who care to remain ageless. A Minnesota based band, Stimulus Package has performed as featured entertainment at casinos, weddings, street dances, clubs and lounges, birthday and holiday parties, corporate parties, firemen dances and benefits across the five-state region since 2009
