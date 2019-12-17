BLAINE—For about 12 years, Mayor Tom Ryan says the City Council has been pushing for a new senior center. On Tuesday, Dec. 17, that became a reality.
The new Mary Ann Young Center is located right next door to the former Mary Ann Young Senior Center (9150 Central Ave. NE), which was built in 1982. Construction of the 15,000-square-foot facility began last spring.
“This is really exciting. It was time. We really started pushing hard for this. We knew we were out of conformance with state law (American Disabilities Act),” Ryan explained.
Ryan added that many seniors who had been waiting for the new space for quite some time never got to see it become a reality because they passed away. Funding for the $4.6 million project was set up back in 1987 through a special fund.
The new facility is three times larger than the old building and includes space for a main lounge/gathering area with seating, tables, kitchen, pool table, fireplace, TV, reception desk and offices. The building also includes a large dining facility for the daily senior lunch program and other multipurpose/activity rooms. The rooms can be sectioned off for various activities during the day, or rented out by the public after hours. There will also be outdoor patio seating once the old building is demolished.
“The one thing we were really lacking in the old building was privacy. You could hear from the kitchen all the way through the entire building,” said center Director Shelley Johnson. “We were so limited on programming. We were maxed out for the most part because there was no privacy. We actually lost a program because of that, and we are getting them back now the first of the year.”
Johnson is also excited that there will be more elbow room in the dining area. In the large multipurpose room, called the Tom Ryan Room, around 250 people can be seated comfortably. “We really had to be creative in the old building. Spatially, tables were so close together in order to fit everybody that you could hardly get through the tables. We have walkers and wheelchairs and there was no room,” she said. “Now, we will have enough room to have 5 feet in between tables.”
Now that there is more space, the Mary Ann Young Center can offer more to seniors. “We are looking forward to expanding our programming. We have already added several brand new groups for the new year,” Johnson said.
In addition to the various programs the center already offers such as line dancing, woodcarving, games, bingo, defensive driving and fitness and art classes, the center will offer new programs such as Living Well with COPD, Memory Café, Senior Companions and maybe even a cooking class.
Johnson said they chose to drop the word “senior” from the facility name because many people assumed that meant that seniors live in the building.
The public is invited to attend a grand opening celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
“Seniors are practically half of our population. We (had) better take care of them,” Ryan said.
