CIRCLE PINES — Neighbors who live on Hillcrest Lane are fed up with constant noise and are hoping the city will step in to solve the problem.
A few Hillcrest Lane residents visited the council to speak during open mike at the Aug. 12 meeting.
Resident Lloyd Keller began by playing an audio recording of the noise, which he said is coming from large construction equipment neighbors are using for a driveway project. “This has been going on since April,” he said.
Keller explained that he contacted the Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) about the issue, but they say their hands are tied because the work is being performed within the hours permitted by the city's noise ordinance. (In a follow up interview, CLPD Lt. Pat Aldrich said the department has only been contacted one time in August and one time back in March about an issue.)
Per the city's current noise ordinance, “No person shall make or cause to be made any distinctly and loudly audible noise that unreasonably annoys, disturbs, injures, or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace, safety and welfare of any person or precludes their enjoyment of property or affects their property's value.”
The domestic power equipment section of the ordinance, states, “No person shall operate a power lawn mower, power hedge clipper, chain saw, mulcher, garden tiller, edger, drill or other similar domestic power maintenance equipment except between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on any weekday or between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on any weekend or holiday.”
Council Member Jennifer Rauner asked Keller if he had tried to contact city staff regarding the matter earlier in the summer? He explained that he had not because he thought it was just a temporary issue that would go away within a couple of weeks.
Council Member Matt Percy asked whether Keller had attempted to discuss the issue with the neighbors causing the noise directly. Keller shared a story about an occasion where he and his wife were outside with a grandchild when, in addition to the noise, a bunch of concrete dust flew into their yard. “My wife walked over there to ask if they could do something, and their response was to ‘go in your house.’” He said the altercation ended with the neighbor screaming profanities at his wife.
Finance Director Kate Manson, who was filling in during City Administrator Patrick Antonen's absence, explained that the city has had similar occurrences. She suggested that perhaps the council needs to consider adding more specific language in the ordinance to prevent future issues. “It is very difficult to enforce some of that terminology that is written,” she said.
Percy agreed. “The language is very subjective. I think it is written in a way to basically say ‘everyone be reasonable,’ and usually that works under most circumstances, but clearly here that is not effective.”
Council Member Steve McChesney said he thinks the council needs to take another look at the permitted hours for domestic power equipment. “Those are pretty light hours for that type of equipment. I think 10 p.m. is pretty late; even 9 p.m. is pretty late.”
Hillcrest Lane resident Jason Campbell said, “It is also the type of equipment. If you are cutting your lawn or trimming your hedges or maybe trimming a tree with a chainsaw, that is going to be noise for a couple of minutes and then it is done. That is not the type of noise that is a problem; it is the constant noise that runs for 12 hours a day that is just unneighborly to me.”
He added that he would also like the council to keep in mind that many people are working or learning from home during the pandemic. “I ask that you keep that in mind and think about all the work that is being done in homes right now and not in the workplace or in school.”
Rauner suggested the council discuss the matter and possible revisions to the ordinance at a work session. Mayor Dave Bartholomay agreed the ordinance needed to be reviewed. Specifically, he wanted to look into the hours of day, length of time, noise (decibel) limits, duration of projects, etc.
“We will review our noise ordinance and work with the police department and city staff to figure out what else it needs and if there is any way we can make the ordinance better ... The key is when a police officer shows up, he or she can do something.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
