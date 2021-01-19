An injured swan now has a chance to make a full recovery after Circle Pines neighbors, a retired DNR conservation officer, and the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (WRC) took swift action in the middle of a snowstorm.
“My neighbors and myself are all huge nature lovers,” Janelle Peterson explained.
Peterson received a text from her neighbor Nancy Jannik the morning of Jan. 14. Jannik wanted to know what was out on Golden Lake. “She knew that I would probably be able to identify it because I am kind of a bird nerd,” Peterson explained.
Peterson grabbed her binoculars and quickly spotted a whole family of swans, two adults and five juveniles. She grabbed her camera and headed out her door to take some photos of the birds. While she was sitting on the shore taking photos, she realized something was wrong. “I started studying them and trying to figure out what the deal was … I could tell that something was wrong with one of the juveniles’ leg or foot.”
Peterson called the WRC in Roseville, and a volunteer told her she would try to find someone to help catch the swan, but she wasn’t sure how quickly they would be able to get there due to poor road conditions. Peterson called neighbor Della Stevens to see if she could help, and they both kept an eye on the swans in the meantime. Peterson’s 16-year-old daughter Anna helped keep a lookout too.
Peterson said she got even more worried for the swan when she noticed a fox running around on the lake. She called the WRC again to let them know about the fox and within a couple of hours Roseville resident Brad Johnson came to the rescue.
Johnson, a retired DNR conservation officer, volunteers his time to help wildlife. Johnson responded to Golden Lake and it did not take him long to catch the injured swan.
“Based on the information that they had given me, it sounded like these swans were tolerant of people, which is an indicator that people have probably been feeding them,” Johnson explained. “I walked up to the group of swans, threw some food and they ran toward me. I was close enough to the injured one that I was almost feeding it by hand, and then I just put the net over the swan.”
Peterson said, “He was amazing. I call him the ‘swan whisperer.’ He managed to approach this family unit of swans with his net and in a way that the swans didn’t get excited, stressed, angry or frightened … I’m just amazed at his ability to catch that swan without causing a big commotion and stressing all of the birds out.”
Johnson responded, “Anyone could have done what I did. I just knew based on my experience and having done this before, that it’s easier to get critters who injured and used to being fed to come to you rather than you chasing them … I was just in the right place at the right time and did the right thing.”
Johnson does not advocate feeding wildlife because, generally speaking, they don’t need it because there are plenty of food sources available. Johnson noted that often the food humans choose to feed to wildlife can do more harm than good.
This is the time of year when it is not uncommon for the public to start noticing injured swans. As water freezes and the birds start walking around on the ice, people start to notice when one isn’t moving around as well as it should. Just last week, Johnson helped three injured swans.
Contacted later, Tami Vogel, WRC communications director, said in that in addition to a dislocated toe, fracture was found in one of the swan’s legs. The good news is that there was no sign of lead poisoning.
“While a dislocation doesn’t seem like much to humans, it’s of concern in wildlife. It will continue to cause pain and they can develop arthritis,” Vogel explained. WRC will attempt surgery later this week.
One thing is for certain — the swans and their Golden Lake neighbors seem to have a mutual respect for each another.
“I have amazing neighbors … I feel so lucky to live in such a beautiful place surrounded by really good people,” Peterson said. “Everyone loves and respects nature in this area.”
