Native landscape ordinance will cut back the weeds, let wildflowers grow

LEXINGTON — As the end of winter creeps too slowly forward, many Minnesotans are dreaming about spring plans for their yards.
Across the state, more and more Minnesotans have opted to change portions or all of their turf grass yards into native plant installations. Native plantings provide many benefits to a yard. They require less watering and support the natural ecosystem by providing food and habitat for beneficial pollinators and other wildlife. They can also help keep groundwater clean by filtering runoff.
However, native plant installations look noticeably different than the turf grass lawns that are so common in suburban communities. To the untrained eye, they might even look like a lot of unchecked weeds.
Residents of Lexington who want to maintain native plantings this summer will receive a little more scrutiny under the language of a new ordinance that defines acceptable native landscape choices and discourages letting weeds run rampant. The ordinance defines acceptable vegetation as grasses and flowering broadleaf plants that are native to or adapted to Minnesota, while weeds are determined to be any species defined as noxious by the state of Minnesota: burdock, crabgrass and dandelions, to name a few.
Under the ordinance, property owners are responsible for keeping the vegetation in their yard below 6 inches in height, with exceptions for meadow vegetation approved in a landscape plan, natural wooded areas, wetlands, ponds or rain gardens and areas where mowing is prohibited by easement or law. A property owner who wants to install native plantings must create and present a written landscape plan that includes listings and locations of native plant species.
The city also requires that these plantings be set back at least 20 feet from the front property line and 5 feet from the rear property line, with a few exceptions. In cases where the installation will be seen by the public, the ordinance also requires that a sign be posted, advising that a meadow or prairie is being established.
“We want to make sure that if a resident wants to plant native Minnesota grass that they follow a process, and that there’s a permitting process to it,” said City Administrator Bill Petracek. “We don’t want people just to say ‘I don’t want to mow my lawn.’”
From now on, Lexington residents will need to file for a zoning permit and gain approval from city staff before installing native plantings. Currently, a zoning permit costs $60, Petracek said.
Anyone with questions about the ordinance may contact the city of Lexington at 763-784-2501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.