Native landscape ordinance will cut back the weeds, let wildflowers grow

Native plantings provide many benefits to a yard. They require less watering and support the natural ecosystem by providing food and habitat for beneficial pollinators and other wildlife. 

 

 Jackie Bussjaeger | Press Publications

LEXINGTON — As the end of winter creeps too slowly forward, many Minnesotans are dreaming about spring plans for their yards.

Across the state, more and more Minnesotans have opted to change portions or all of their turf grass yards into native plant installations. Native plantings provide many benefits to a yard. They require less watering and support the natural ecosystem by providing food and habitat for beneficial pollinators and other wildlife. They can also help keep groundwater clean by filtering runoff.

