Not every 22-year-old envisions celebrating their birthday in Afghanistan.
Dean Ravenscroft, 29, of Blaine, enlisted in the National Guard in October 2011 at the age of 21. At the time, he was attending Minnesota State University, Mankato, to pursue a bachelor’s degree in construction management.
“(Joining the military) is something I wanted to do from a young age,” he said. “I always thought I’d do it.” Perhaps Ravenscroft was inspired to join the military because of the many family members who also served. His uncle was in the Navy, his great-uncle served in the Marines in Vietnam, his grandfather was in the Navy during World War II and his great-grandfather was a Marine in World War II.
As a kid, Ravenscroft recalls seeing his great-grandfather’s discharge papers displayed on a wall in his grandmother’s home. “At the time I didn’t realize the significance, but as I got older, I thought that was pretty cool.”
While attending college, Ravenscroft was hanging out with a roommate one day when he spotted a pamphlet for the National Guard. His roommate told him he was meeting with a recruiter the next day and Ravenscroft agreed to go with him so he didn’t have to go alone.
“I ended up joining, and he never did,” he recalled.
Ravenscroft was initially attracted to the National Guard because of its flexibility. He wanted to pursue his degree while serving. He found out that the National Guard is actually quite a big commitment. Ravenscroft agreed to serve for six years.
“It seems like it is not that big of a commitment … but drills always seem to happen on someone’s wedding, someone’s birthday,” he explained. “As much as they say it is part time, it is a pretty full-time commitment.”
When Ravenscroft returned from basic training at Camp Ripley, he was told not return to school because he was going to be deployed to Afghanistan in 2013.
While in Afghanistan, Ravenscroft served as a heavy equipment operator. His job was to demine the country. “We would do route rehabilitation. When bombs would go off in the road and the road became unusable, it was our job to make that road usable again,” he explained.
Ravenscroft was in Afghanistan for 10 months and returned right before Christmas. He said his transition back to civilian life went pretty smoothly, and he did not have to find a job right away because he was still in college.
“We didn’t lose anybody in my unit, so that made it easier to transition back — knowing everyone was coming home safe,” he said.
One of his favorite experiences in the military was when he traveled to Norway to train with the Norwegian Army in 2015.
“That’s one of the things I miss the most about the military, getting to go to other countries and experience other cultures,” he said. “Even though Afghanistan was not a vacation by any means, I was in a place I never would have been if I had not joined the military. It allowed me to see and experience some things I never would have.”
Ravenscroft’s time in the military not only made him more resilient, but also gave him a different perspective on life.
“I was in college before, had that college mindset of being 21 … Then I came home and I had a different perspective. I just wanted to get through college as quickly as I could. I was focused on getting out of school, working and kind of closing that chapter of my life,” he explained. “You grow up and are forced to mature pretty quickly over there … You always face some challenges in life, but nothing has ever been as bad as that.”
Ravenscroft is currently a financial advisor with Edward Jones. He plans to open up an office location in Lino Lakes within the next year or two. Next month, he will marry his fiancée, Alicia, in a smaller-than-planned ceremony at Pinewood Event Center in Cambridge.
Ravenscroft now has his discharge papers proudly displayed on a wall in his home.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.