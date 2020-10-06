October is National Bullying Prevention Month, when people around the world unite to spread the powerful message, “bullying should never be a part of childhood” and promote “kindness, acceptance and inclusion.”
It is easier for someone to cyberbully anonymously; youth are isolated and looking to make connections. And youth see each and every day during this election how adults are “bullying” each other over their thoughts, ideas and beliefs.
Here are some tips for preventing bullying for children and youth that were developed based on YMCA’s work serving youth and families by Jenny Collins, executive director of the University Y and Beacons.
1. Model empathy and connect with people of all backgrounds and experiences. Bullies may target people based on race, ability or perceived difference. Encourage youth to build relationships with people across differences and to practice considering the feelings and experiences of others.
2. Encourage specific caring behavior when you see it! Instead of praise (“Good job!”), offer specific feedback on their efforts (“I saw you working really hard to problem-solve with your friend on Google Classrooms even though you were getting frustrated!”).
3. Talk about current events with youth and help them consider how they can show caring and empathy towards others. Discuss injustice in this country now and throughout history, and share stories of changemakers who worked and are working to make our country live up to its values.
4. Be engaged with the media (news, social media, YouTube etc.) your young person is consuming. Limit screen time so young people can have a break from social pressures and the stress of current events.
5. Connect your child to more positive adults they can trust. Nurture their relationship with their classroom teacher so they feel comfortable telling them if bullying is happening in the classroom. Family members, YMCA camp counselors, sports coaches and school staff can become additional important adults that youth can confide in if they are being bullied or are engaging in bullying. If you are limiting contact with some of these adults due to COVID-19, consider finding ways to still provide time remotely (Zoom call with an aunt/uncle or virtual therapy, for example).
6. Support wellness through practicing mindfulness. Today’s complex world and all of the emotions that we experience can be a lot for youth and adults to manage. Take time for wellness and mindfulness for you and your child/teen. Practice breathing, spend time outside, do yoga, or adopt other strategies to relieve stress and calm emotions.
7. Talk with (not AT) your child or teen. Side-by-side discussion can work better than face-to-face: for example, on a walk around the block or while cooking together. Try questions like, “What is one time you felt great today and one time you felt bad?” Try not to react immediately but keep your face calm and continue to ask questions if you hear something upsetting.
8. Have direct conversations about bullying periodically. “Do you feel safe at school (online or in person)?” and “Do you know what bullying is? Have you seen it happen or experienced it?” may be important questions for them to hear, even if they don’t always give you much of a response.
9. Seek resources and destigmatize mental health concerns. Bullying can lead to depression and anxiety. If our families can’t talk openly about mental health challenges experienced by so many youth and adults in our society, this can further the sense of isolation.
— From press release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.