It’s no secret that things reached a tipping point recently in the state of Minnesota.
With protests impacting the Twin Cities and multiple other parts of the United States, many in our community — including students, educators, parents and more — are looking to educate themselves to fight the problem.
Centennial Community Education (CCE) has our suburban community covered. CCE will host a class with instructor Samantha Byrd, who will guide a discussion of the book, “How to Be Anti-Racist,” by Ibram X. Kendi.
The class is called “Name The What, Who, How and Why of How to be Anti-Racist.”
“This is going to be an exploration of your own perspective,” said CCE Program Coordinator Sharon Sculley.
The class will be held online via Zoom but allows for an open discussion regarding topics covered in the book.
“In the class I’ll be walking through the book. We will take it section by section. We will be dissecting the book, and we will have a study guide,” Byrd explained.
For $48, the class includes five 1 1/2-hour Zoom sessions to discuss different sections of the book and go through study guides.
“We’re a little more confined, so it’s a good time to be a little more thoughtful and reflective of things,” Sculley said. “It’s coming to a peak. It feels that folks want to do something and make a change.”
And that’s just what this class is for. This class will help people to educate themselves as well as others by having an open discussion about what can often be a hard topic for many to discuss.
“To seek cultural and system change, we need to start with conversations,” Sculley said.
As Byrd pointed out, a well-known quote from the book is that “denial is the heartbeat of racism.” This class helps to address racism in the community and in people’s lives to better themselves and those around them.
“I hope that they would take away some self-awareness and some perception of how they would view things in the past and how they would view things moving forward,” Byrd said.
She also spoke on the importance of not only understanding what racism is, but addressing it.
“I think a lot of people are quick to say, ‘I’m not racist.’ We have a misperception of the definition of what (being) racist is,” Byrd said.
Byrd and Sculley both agree that this would be a great class for anybody in the community to take.
“I hope we see a diverse representation in our participants so we can have a broad exchange,” Sculley said.
“I would hope everybody, all walks of life, all ages, all races, would take this class. Anti-racism is not just for white people; it is for all people,” Byrd said.
Byrd decided that this would be a good class to teach, not only because of the events happening in our community and the timeliness of addressing racism, but also because of her past experience which touches on similar subjects.
According to the CCE website, Byrd, has a bachelor’s degree in ethnic studies and history as well as a master’s degree in liberal arts and more than 20 years in county and state social service programs. She currently serves as the current human services supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
“I have a little bit of anti-racist and diversity education. This is something that I wanted to start out with (using) a hands-on approach,” Byrd said.
According to Sculley, this class will lead the students to become a little vulnerable with others and get a new perspective. So far, the community has appeared to be receptive to the new class.
“We have quite a number of people registered already,” Sculley said.
Byrd encouraged those who are unable to or are uninterested in attending the class to read the book.
