Nadeau Acres proposal moves forward

LINO LAKES — For the past four months, city commissions, city staff and the City Council have spent a lot of time on the Nadeau Acres proposal.
The applicant, BL Holdings LLC, submitted a rezoning and preliminary plat land use application for the proposed single-family residential development. The development would be located north of Birch Street (CSAH 34) and west of 20th Avenue (CSAH 54) across from the NorthPointe development. It contains two parcels totaling approximately 33 gross acres.
The council voted 4-1 (Councilman Christopher Lyden voted no) to rezone the property from R (rural) to R-1 (single-family residential) at its May 11 meeting. The council also voted 3-2 (Lyden and Councilman Tony Cavegn both voted against) to approve the preliminary plat and to open Sub-District 3C and 3D of Utility Staging Area 2A (2020-2025) to development.
The council discussed the topic at length at its May 4 work session and has had ongoing conversations with several property owners who will be impacted by the project. Linda and David Vickers, who own agricultural property on Centerville Road, have voiced multiple concerns. Those concerns include possible erosion, ditch maintenance, ATVs and snowmobiles accessing their property and increased taxes.
At the May 11 meeting, Linda told the council that she felt more comfortable with the proposed plans now that it has been clarified that the city would be responsible for ditch maintenance. The Vickers continue to work closely with city staff to come up with a drainage plan that all parties feel comfortable with.
As far as the utilities go, the Vickers have concerns that that the installation of city services may cause their taxes to increase. “Right now, our estimated market value is agricultural land. When stubbing happens, they don’t look at us as agricultural ground even though we are using it as agricultural and they want to use it as developed land,” she said.
Community Development Director Michael Grochala said, “We want to follow through with utilities to follow our comp plan,” he said. “We want to make sure that our street system is set up to develop efficiently in the future, and it provides some certainty to the people who move in if we set those boundaries right at the get-go. We don’t want to come back later and tear up a street we just built. That is an unnecessary expense.”
Mayor Rob Rafferty said, “I think we need to move forward. We have a nice development before us and it has been nice to see all that staff has done to try to address concerns,” he said. “The Nadeaus have the right to sell the land, and the developer that buys that land has the right to develop it.”
Christa and Jeff Weber live on 20th Avenue and expressed their concerns about the relocation of their driveway, which may hinder their plans for a shed. They also have safety concerns. “We were told from the beginning that we would have a bypass lane that would eventually turn into a turn lane, and now we are being told that that is now going to be another entire lane,” she said. “The road is getting really close to our house. We have two small children, and people drive really fast on 20th.”
City Engineer Diane Hankee said the location of the driveway was not set in stone and that the city would work with the Webers on that. She added, “There is a 60-foot right of way along 20th on this lot for this purpose. The road cannot be shifted to the east. How the thru-lanes line up would be skewed, and Anoka County would not allow that kind of shift in the roadway and the drainage starts to get impeded when you do something like that.”
Lyden’s concerns included the lack of a park for the development, the lack of tree preservation, increases in traffic and plans that show city water discharging into a private ditch.
A traffic study concluded that Nadeau Acres will generate about 685 new trips per day. “All I can say,” Lyden said, “is that anybody who tries to get out of Lino Lakes in the morning at County Road J or I-35 understands what a traffic issue it is (already).”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.