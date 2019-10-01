CIRCLE PINES — When a 10-year-old wrote a four-sentence letter to the city of Circle Pines this summer, she had no idea the impact it would cause, both locally and on a state level.
Ten-year-old Numa Zahra is in the fifth grade. She and her family lived in Circle Pines up until a month ago when they relocated to Plymouth.
In a special recognition ceremony, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) Commissioner Laura Bishop congratulated Zahra for her climate activism Sept. 24 at the MPCA in Saint Paul.
“My concern about climate change pushed me to write a letter to (Circle Pines) Mayor Dave Bartholomay. I never thought such a small gesture would make such a large impact,” Zahra said. “Thank you, mayor and the City Council, for listening to my thoughts on climate change and encouraging me to do more about preserving our planet and saving the environment.”
The Quad Community Press first met Zahra back in July in conjunction with the article, “Local girl's letter initiates action to sustain environment.” Zahra's letter, along with the League of Minnesota Cities Conference, convinced the Circle Pines City Council to take action by joining the GreenStep Cities Program.
“We returned from the League of Minnesota Cities Conference and I had this letter from Numa saying, ‘Won't you please do something about climate change?’ I realized I probably need to learn a little more, so I invited her to a City Council meeting, and that was the beginning of many steps. She did a great job and was pretty convincing,” Bartholomay explained.
The Minnesota GreenStep Cities program helps cities achieve their sustainability and quality-of-life goals. The continuous improvement program is based upon a menu of 29 optional best practices. The voluntary actions are tailored to all Minnesota cities and focus on cost savings and energy use reduction and encourage civic innovation.
Through reading the Quad Community Press articles, the MPCA found out about Zahra's letter and learned that the city of Circle Pines joined the GreenStep Cities program. Commissioner Bishop wanted to meet Zahra and thank her for raising her voice on the topic of climate change.
“Numa has an important story to tell with her activism,” Bishop said. “We heard from our youth, and we heard from them very loudly on Friday (Sept. 20) when they marched to the Capitol and marched all around the world. What was loud and clear to me and to Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan's administration, is that if Washington won't act on climate change, states will and need to, and not only our states, but our cities. That's why this is so important to listen to our youth and to bring those voices to our policymaking process.”
Flanagan added, “It is really a pleasure to recognize the advocacy that has been done by Numa. We know that climate change is real, and it is an essential threat that demands action — and our young people are letting us know that every single day. I know that Numa is one of those young people who is leading by example. Youth voices are powerful and have an impact ... Numa is a great example of that impact. Young people can and should reach out to their local leaders in their communities to ask what they are doing to address climate change and encourage them to do more, and that's what Numa did.”
In an interview after the event, Zahra said she first became interested in climate change after hearing about it repeatedly on the news. She also learned more about it while attending a two-week summer school program at St. Paul Academy. “I read a lot of things in the news and so I wondered if we don't do something about it, then our planet is not going to be nice,” she said. “I hope everyone tries to not pollute everywhere. If they see something on the floor, I hope they pick it up and put it in the trash.”
Bartholomay said the city of Circle Pines appreciates that Zahra stepped up to say the city can do more. “We have all been waiting for national action on this, and it's fairly clear that it's not happening, so it's up to the cities and the state. We are going to take leadership in Circle Pines, we are going to take leadership in the state of Minnesota, and we are going to address climate change and make sure that we are as resilient and ready to be as we can. We can do more. Numa pushed us to do more and we are very appreciative of that.”
Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.