A Lino Lakes mother and her two sons are once more working to bring smiles to children’s faces.
For the second time, Jodie Miggins and her sons AJ, 8, and Paxton, 3, are collecting items to bring to Children’s Hospital in St. Paul.
“We enjoyed it so much last year we wanted to do it again,” Miggins explained.
The idea was born when AJ was watching TV and saw the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital commercial. “He was so moved by those commercials and it grew from there,” Miggins said. AJ suggested that they do something for the sick children a local hospital.
Miggins posted on social media asking for neighbors, friends and other acquaintances to consider donating to the cause and leaving the items on her porch. Quickly, a variety of items were left on her porch— arts and craft supplies, coloring books, puzzles, Legos, headbands, toys and more.
“We got a lot of response from it,” she said. “We had bags and bags of things.”
The best part of the “priceless” experience was seeing the children’s and staff’s faces when they dropped off the items.
Since Miggins’ children have been stuck at home more than usual during the pandemic, they were in need of something to keep them busy. “I was having a discussion with my boys and they were telling me how bored they were,” Miggins recalled. “I let them know that there are so many other kids who are not as fortunate as they are, and AJ suggested we do (the toy collection) again.”
Community members who wish to donate to the cause can email Miggins at jmiggins@hotmail.com. The three intend to bring the collected items to Children’s the first week of February.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
