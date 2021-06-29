If “More Than Pink” participants weren’t inspired before, they sure are now.
Now in its fifth year, Centennial Community Education’s More Than Pink program has reached more than 100 participants for the first time in the program’s history. The program was initially for girls in grades 4-5, but expanded to include grades 6-7 last year. The six-week program is designed to inspire girls to stay true to themselves and live free from societal stereotypes. Girls of all athletic abilities not only train for a 5K at the end of the program but celebrate their bodies, honor their voices and embrace their gifts.
“The purpose of the program is for girls to find their inner strength and be empowered through trying new things,” said Dani Anderson, More than Pink program lead. “Our goal is that we ultimately create a community of girls that feel as though they are more than just pink.”
Pam Kosanke recently visited the group to share her failures and successes and offer advice on how to be successful athletes and entrepreneurs. As an athlete, Kosanke has captained, coached and competed in two World Series, two World Cups and two World Championships across three sports.
As a marketing professional for 20 years, Kosanke has launched companies and products, increased market share, reversed sale declines, driven growth and led brand reinventions. As an entrepreneur, in 2021 she launched Sports Bigs, the world’s first plush toy product that is focused on promoting women athletes and athletics.
Kosanke told More Than Pink participants the two things that have gotten her to where she is today are grit and growth mindset.
“When you think about entrepreneurs, all they are trying to do is to grow. When you think about athletes, they are trying to grow and be big and strong … I have to tell you how many times I’ve failed, that’s just part of the game,” she said. “It is not if, it is when. You will never go through your life in a straight growth curve. It will not be a perfect ride for you, and that is OK; half of the battle is knowing that it is not going to happen, and you prepare yourself to get through it.”
Kosanke explained that when she was growing up, she was a “tomboy.” She recalled an experience where she was riding on a bus and her peers shouted such awful things at her she couldn’t repeat the words used. “It really hurt,” she said. “My brother told me, ‘Pam, if you are going to be a tomboy, be the best dang tomboy that you can be.’ He gave me permission to be who I was, and from that point on, I just said this is who I am.”
She talked about other challenges she faced along the way, both as an athlete and as an entrepreneur. In her athletic career, she shared some of her disappointments, many of them caused by injuries. She then shared the story about her toy company. She talked about all the hurdles she had to jump through in the three years it took for the company to launch.
“Who knew that starting a toy company in the middle of a pandemic with a global supply chain crisis and a looming recession would present some obstacles?” she laughed.
Kosanke was not the first guest to visit the program, as the girls already met with members of the Minnesota Vixen, a professional women’s football team. As the program continues, several more guests will visit, including local business owners and the Lino Lakes Ambassadors. In addition to workouts, the girls will try new things like hip hop yoga and rugby.
“One of the things we really focus on is developing strong leaders, girls that aren’t afraid to be different and be themselves and feel (empowered) enough to try new things,” Anderson said.
The program builds throughout the summer and will culminate with a celebratory More Than Pink 5K on Monday, Aug. 9 (rain date Aug. 10), in which the girls will participate. Family and friends are welcome and encouraged to join in the fun.
