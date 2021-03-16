CENTERVILLE — Diners in Centerville moved one step closer to having a new destination spot in town after the Centerville City Council unanimously approved special assessment and escrow agreements for the two pieces of property purchased by Larry Jiles.
Jiles, also known as Chef Hot Hands, is in the process of finalizing the purchase paperwork for the former Vincenzo's Catering property at 7087 Centerville Road, as well as the adjacent property, 7085 Centerville Road.
The Hugo native and 2006 graduate of White Bear Lake High School plans to open a cafe and bakery at that site.
City staff revised language of four agreements: a special assessment agreement and escrow agreement for the property at 7087 Centerville Road and a special assessment agreement and escrow agreement for the 7085 Centerville Road property. The council approved the agreements March 10.
The new property owner will receive a 50% discount on the lateral benefit fee and water access charges for agreeing in 2021 to hook up to city water under a resolution council passed at its Jan. 13 meeting. The resolution was intended to help businesses out during the COVID-19 pandemic. By agreeing in 2021 to hook up within five years, Jiles also agrees to be assessed those fees over time.
According to the purchase agreement on record, Jiles must hook up to city water. He plans to do so, because he is planning redevelopment at some stage, City Administrator/Engineer Mark Statz said. “It's an investment for him, and that's why he's buying the property,” he said.
“We want to foster the entrepreneurial and development spirit and be helpful to these (businesses),” Statz said. “We let him know about the program to authorize fees.”
As property owner, Jiles could connect to city water and assess those fees to his property, Statz said. “(Jiles) asked for a five-year sunset to either develop or hook up to city water.”
The $18,000 in escrow funds ($10,000 for the 7087 Centerville Road site and $8,000 for the 7085 Centerville Road site) will be used to pay the plumber when Jiles connects to city water.
With the 50% discount, Jiles will pay $7,700 in special assessments for the property at 7087 Centerville Road and $4,925 for the property at 7085 Centerville Road. The special assessment principal will be paid in equal installments over 15 years, plus 2.5% interest on the unpaid balance. The special assessment principal and interest will be certified to the county and become due and payable on the same schedule as the property taxes for the property beginning in 2022.
If another business in town asked for the same deal, the city would grant it, Statz said. The city has always offered this opportunity for a business to be assessed the connection fees so that the owners could finance those costs through the assessment process, he said.
But isn't the city losing money that will be picked up by the taxpayers?
“A huge bill was just passed by Congress, so our city will receive funds to take care of COVID expenses,” Mayor D. Love said.
“A feature of this legislation will allow cities to recover lost revenues due to COVID-19,” Statz said. “This water hook-up discount program and discounted liquor license fees the city enacted earlier are some of those lost revenues.”
