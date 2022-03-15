Although her time wearing the crown will soon be over, Zophia Raleigh has no plans to stop exploring her cultural identity and spreading Irish cheer.
Raleigh, a Blaine resident, is the daughter of Rep. Donald Raleigh (R-Blaine) and Marnie Ochs-Raleigh. Raleigh is the only Miss Shamrock since the St. Patrick’s Day Association began in 1967 to hold the title for two years (2020-21). She has also been deemed the grand marshal of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in St. Paul.
“She has been a true champ through a lot of firsts for our association and has handled the role gracefully during her tenure,” said St. Patrick’s Association President Katie Martin. She explained that the 2020 parade and Miss Shamrock season looked very different because of the pandemic, so Raleigh was asked to commit to another year of service as Miss Shamrock. She gladly accepted.
“The association couldn’t think of a better person to be our 2022 grand marshal than Zophia, who did a brilliant job navigating the role during a global pandemic,” Martin said.
Raleigh is a 2016 graduate of Centennial High School. She attended the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and majored in agriculture. For three years, she has worked as a transportation and logistics business analyst for Cargill. She is currently pursuing a Master of Science in business analytics at the University of St. Thomas.
While at the University of Minnesota, Raleigh studied abroad at the University of Limerick in Ireland.
“I absolutely loved it. I got to connect with my cultural roots and see family that I had never met before,” Raleigh recalled. “When I came back, I wanted to continue not only exploring my cultural identity but also be able to give back to a community that for so many years had supported us. My parents raised us kids to be very confident in where we came from and to love the heritage that we are living through, so the opportunity to give back to that was something that was important to me.”
Raleigh applied to be Miss Shamrock. Each year the association invites Irish women 21-and-over to become Miss Shamrock Princesses. The princesses spend six weeks together selling buttons and spreading Irish cheer. The princesses and Miss Shamrock spend the remainder of the year visiting area parades and festivals as representatives of the association. Miss Shamrock is chosen by the members of the association and is crowned just in time for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Raleigh estimates that she has well over 500 hours invested into the crown at this point.
“Truthfully, what I love is being able to continue the legacy that my parents started, giving back and volunteering; and being a member of the community is the most important part. It’s what societies are built on. It’s what keeps your neighbors healthy and strong and ensures that the future generation of kids are being raised in an atmosphere that will set them up to achieve long-term success.”
A DNA test revealed that Raleigh is about 57% Irish. However, if you count English bloodlines, that percentage gets closer to 70%. In fact, the name Raleigh means “Fawn Valley” in Irish. Her family is originally from Waterford, Ireland.
As grand marshal, Raleigh will set the pace of this year’s parade. “I will just be another person there that is there enjoying the crowd and sharing what it means to be an Irish person, an American and, most of all, a Minnesotan in our community,” she said.
One thing to note about this year’s parade is that the route is reversed. The parade usually travels down Fifth Street from Mears Park (Fifth Street and Sibley Street) to Rice Park (Fifth Street and Market Street); this year, however, it will travel from Rice Park to Mears Park and end at CHS Field, where for the first time ever, attendees are invited to the Ballpark Hooley. The outdoor party will include live music, Irish dancers, food and beer.
Nine princesses are vying to fill Raleigh’s shoes, and the new Miss Shamrock will be crowned March 15. “Zophia has been a fabulous role model for these women. And we look forward to seeing Zo use her leadership skills in a different capacity within our organization,” Martin said.
As a “has been,” Raleigh says she plans to stay involved with the association. “Whatever the association needs from me, I will step up and do,” she said.
