Miss America: Area young women prepare for titles

If you missed the first chance to make crowns, paint artwork, weave paper baskets and read books with Miss Minnesota candidates, you have another chance.
The Miss Chain of lakes Scholarship organization will sponsor another craft night from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 13 at Centennial Library. Attendees can make Mother’s Day cards and see performances by titleholders.
The road to Miss America starts with local organizations throughout each state. The Miss Chain of Lakes Scholarship Program, founded in 2013 by Lino Lakes resident Katherine Majkrzak, is currently sponsoring five young women to compete for the title of Miss Minnesota June 21 to 23 at the Treasure Island Casino Event Center in Welch, Minnesota. Each contestant prepares by designing a social impact initiative, preparing a talent, and advocating for the program by doing other community service events throughout the year.
Natalie Berg won the state teen title in March and will advance to the national Miss America’s Teen competition in August. Natalie is from Coon Rapids and has been a part of the Miss Minnesota organization from the time she was involved in the Northern Lights Princess program. She advocates for children’s reading and keeps children’s books in her car ready for any reading emergency.
Miss Chain of Lakes Alexis Lombard, a former Lino Lakes Ambassador, is committed to solving the emergency in health disparities. Her experiences as an emergency medical technician showed her how many people are at risk because of inequities. She aspires to become a physician to build preventive programs and drive legislative reform that combats preventable health conditions and premature death. Her talent at the Miss Minnesota competition will be a safety demonstration on how to tourniquet.
Miss Heartland Lydia Jagodzinski is from Andover and works toward building community through mentorship. Currently working as a guidance counselor in the St. Paul area, Lydia has been involved in a long list of youth programs, including Girls on the Run, Kid ‘N Kinship, Girl Scouts and many others.
