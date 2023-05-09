Miss America: Area young women prepare for titles

Miss Minnesota candidates Alexis Lombard, Savannah Harrison, Natalie Berg, Jordyn Harrison, Lydia Jagodzinski make crowns at a craft night at Centennial Library. If you missed the first craft night, another one is planned for 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 13.

If you missed the first chance to make crowns, paint artwork, weave paper baskets and read books with Miss Minnesota candidates, you have another chance. 

The Miss Chain of lakes Scholarship organization will sponsor another craft night from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 13 at Centennial Library. Attendees can make Mother’s Day cards and see performances by titleholders. 

