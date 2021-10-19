Minnesota students in the class of 2021 earned an average composite score of 21.6 on the ACT college readiness exam. This score is 0.3 percentage points higher than the class of 2020. While Minnesota typically sees a participation rate of at least 90% on the ACT, just 60% of students in the graduating class of 2021 completed the exam.
This is largely because the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the class of 2021’s junior and senior years, the time when many students take the ACT. Nationally, 35% of 2021 high school graduates took the ACT, compared to 49% of the class of 2020. The average composite score nationwide was 20.3, a 0.3 percentage point drop from the class of 2020.
“Minnesota’s class of 2021 faced significant challenges in their last two years of high school and I am incredibly proud of our students' resilience,” said Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller. “As anticipated, many students were unable to participate in the exam due to the impacts of the pandemic. The results for those who took the test are promising, but work remains to close gaps. We must continue to find ways to ensure all of our students are engaged and supported as they prepare for life beyond high school, whether that is in a career or in college.”
In addition to an overall increase in average scores, each racial/ethnic student group also saw an increase. Gaps between students have remained the same over the last five years.
Thirty-two percent of Minnesota’s class of 2021 met all four ACT college-readiness benchmarks, which is seven percentage points higher than the national average.
Additionally, 78% of Minnesota students who graduated in 2021 were likely to attain the Silver, Gold or Platinum ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate, compared to 67% nationally. To reach a Silver, Gold or Platinum ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate, students must earn a composite score of 17 or higher on the ACT.
ACT annually releases a national report, which includes ACT score results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. National and state ACT reports for 2021 are available online at act.org.
Contributed by the Minnesota Department of Education.
