Minnesota School of Music competes in national contest

CIRCLE PINES — Minnesota School of Music (MnSOM), located in Circle Pines, recently competed against nine other schools from around the United States and Canada in the 2022 National Music School of the Year Contest.
The event, hosted by trade organization Music Academy Success, was held in Memphis, Tennessee, at the Guesthouse at Graceland Tuesday, April 5.
Finalists were given 15 minutes to address a live audience of over 200 music school owners. Audience members then casted votes, and the finalist that received the most votes by the was named the 2022 National Music School of the Year.
Although MnSOM did not win the title, owner Eric Nehring said it was still a tremendous honor.
“ I’ve been a part of this organization for the last nine years. I’ve met owners from dozens of schools across the country. I’ve gained many friends, and have benefited greatly from their mentorship,” said Nehring. “To be recognized in this way, among my peers — it’s pretty special.”
MnSOM is a community music school located at 3533 88th Ave NE. The community music school, founded in 2013, has the mission of empowering youth through personalized music lessons. To learn more about MnSOM, visit www.mnschoolofmusic.com.
— Contributed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.