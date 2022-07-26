Minnesota reports record drug overdose deaths

The number of drug overdose deaths in 2021 was the highest annual number ever recorded in Minnesota. 

 Contributed

Minnesota public health officials reported a record number of overdose deaths in 2021, following an alarming pattern seen in many other states in recent years. According to a new report issued by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), most overdose deaths in 2021 were associated with fentanyl, a powerful drug that continues to become more common across the country. 

The 1,286 overdose deaths reported to MDH last year represented a 22% increase from the 2020 total. On average, more than three people die every day from an overdose of any drug type. For the first time since 2014, there was a larger percentage increase in overdose deaths in Greater Minnesota (23%) than in the seven-county metropolitan area (20%).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.