The Minnesota Office of Higher Education (OHE) has announced new Minnesota Future Together Grants, which will support students pursuing degrees in high-need career areas. The $35 million investment is part of Gov. Walz’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funds, and seeks to increase the number of qualified workers for careers in the following areas: health care, business, STEM, industry and technology, education and public service.
“Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, frontline workers have kept Minnesota running. I am in awe of the incredible resilience of our health care workers, educators, public safety workers and technicians,” OHE Commissioner Dennis Olson said.
“These grants will help educate the next generation of frontline workers by providing tuition-free pathways to Minnesotans seeking careers in these high-need fields. This will not only support economic development, but also play a critical role in advancing efforts to meet our goal of having 70% of Minnesotans, aged 25 to 44, attain a postsecondary certificate or degree by 2025.”
Minnesota Future Together Grants will create tuition-free pathways for eligible students at any Tribal College or public institution in Minnesota. For spring 2022, Tribal Colleges and public institutions will be able to opt-in to offering the grants for students, with statewide rollout starting in fall 2022. Eligibility will be determined each semester, based on a student’s financial aid profile, with grants ranging from $100-15,400. Exact amount awarded is based on cost of education after other need-based aid like Pell and Minnesota state grants have been applied. Grants will be awarded as long as funds are available. The program is expected to end in 2024.
— Submitted by the Minnesota Office of Higher Education (OHE).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.