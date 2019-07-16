BLAINE — After an extensive search, the Blaine City Council has selected Michelle Wolfe as the next city manager. Wolfe brings more than 26 years of local government experience and currently serves as deputy city manager for the city of Aurora, Colorado. She previously served as city administrator for the city of Arden Hill, from 2003 to 2007, and she looks forward to returning to Minnesota. Wolfe was the top choice for all interview panels that participated in the finalist interviews.
The city selected Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to assist in conducting the extensive search that resulted in an impressive candidate pool. SGR is an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, Texas, which specializes in recruiting, assessing and developing innovative, collaborative and authentic leaders for local governments.
SGR’s proprietary recruitment and vetting process produced a strong field of candidates comprised of 38 applications from candidates in 12 states and two countries. Five finalists participated in a two-day on-site interview process June 24 and 25. The two-day interview process involved community tours, candidate sessions with senior staff, community panel, public meet-and-greet and interviews with the Blaine City Council.
Blaine Mayor Tom Ryan said, “The choice of Michelle Wolfe to be the next Blaine city manager is a home run. The entire City Council was excited to have a candidate as impressive as Wolfe. I along with the rest of the council look forward to working with Michelle.”
