Transportation infrastructure continues to be one of the main factors affecting local businesses. That’s a theme in a transportation assessment report sent this month from MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce to north metro legislators.
Access, congestion and costs all affect business decisions and profitability, according to Lori Higgins, president of the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce.
This legislative session, the MetroNorth Chamber continues to talk to state elected officials about Highways 10, 65 and other key infrastructure needs of the north metro area. The assessment report shows there’s more that can be done, Higgins said.
The chamber is actively pursuing a more collaborative approach to finding solutions. Last year, MetroNorth facilitated a report on an Anoka County transportation assessment conducted by a Mankato State intern, Dave Wentzel, through the David C. Olson Scholarship Project.
The assessment gathered comprehensive plans from all of Anoka County’s 21 municipalities and looked for themes in transportation infrastructure and transit. Themes emerged around traffic lights, congestion and potential models of transit to help alleviate congestion and move people. Also, interviews and a survey were conducted on perceptions, strengths and weaknesses of the area’s transportation system.
The assessment report is empowering, according to Don Haller, Connexus Energy, past chair of the chamber board of directors.
“It’s clear that there is a consensus to work together as a united region to address these overdue improvements,” Haller said.
Based on the information gathered for the assessment, an action plan will be discussed by a group of north metro stakeholders. The stakeholders’ group may recommend a collaborative approach similar to the proactive efforts in economic growth and development the chamber helped shepherd in 2017.
“The MetroNorth Chamber is interested in working collaboratively to address persistent transportation needs,” Higgins said. “We’re reigniting the conversation and looking forward to the contributions of many toward the solutions.”
A copy of the Anoka County Transportation Assessment Final Report is available on the chamber’s website at metronorthchamber.org.
