Message in a boutonniere: How to speak in the language of flowers

ST. PAUL — Did you know that flowers can speak? Well, send messages, anyway.
Giving flowers is a traditional sign of appreciation and affection in many cultures. Around Valentine’s Day, fresh flowers become an especially powerful symbol of love.
Red roses have dominated the scene for centuries, but there are many other ways to express romance and many other emotions through floral means.
Floriography is the term for the “language of flowers,” a creative medium that can be used to spell particular messages through flower arrangements. Flowers have held symbolic meanings for as long as humans have delighted in picking them, but floriography reached a new popularity in the 1800s with the publication of several instructional guides on arrangement and interpretation.
One of the most famous was “Le langage des fleurs,” written in 1819 by Charlotte de LaTour. Flowers were a way to send coded messages, and even the hand with which a bouquet was presented, or the placement of a corsage on the person, held special significance.
For example, a red carnation is an expression of love, and a white carnation signifies truth. Combined, they represent an expression of true love. However, a striped carnation, or striped flower of any kind, often represented rejection.
The meaning of different flowers varies widely—some flowers have multiple and even contradictory meanings. Their symbolism changes with cultures and the times. Today, colors tend to convey more meaning than the type of flower. Red, for instance, expresses passion and romance, which explains its proliferation near Valentine’s Day.
Some florists get very creative with their Valentine’s Day offerings, but many opt for a simple arrangement. Dr. Neil Anderson is a professor of flower breeding and genetics at the University of Minnesota. He shared some of his insights on the floral industry and the practice of arranging and gifting flowers.
“The classic one is usually just a dozen stems of roses that are arranged loosely in some clear glass vase,” Anderson said. “The classic thing here in America is leatherleaf fern and baby’s breath, which I just find disgusting because they’re overused. Traditionally, they are always just red, and sometimes it might be a single flower given, with a water tube so it doesn’t wilt or dry out.”
At times, corsages and boutonnieres have been popular Valentine’s Day choices, but roses in vases will last the longest.
It takes well-orchestrated timing for growers to have the mass influx of roses and cut flowers ready for the Valentine’s Day holiday, but the quantity is limited, which means the prices go up this time of year.
“Demands are higher, and growers are not able to increase production overnight,” Anderson said. “A lot of consumers don’t realize these things are from perennial plants, scheduled to be harvested for Valentine’s Day.”
In years past, many of the roses were produced within the United States, but transportation advances now allow flowers to come from regions closer to the equator, where they have the best growing conditions. Central America and Kenya are two of the biggest producers of the roses that show up in Minnesota floral shops in February.
Len Busch Roses in Plymouth is the only remaining commercial cut flower grower in the state. Roses and other flowers grown in Minnesota are subject to the challenging weather conditions—roses are often smaller than the ones grown near the equator, as supplemental greenhouse lighting is not quite the same as the natural solar radiation in central latitudes. However, they are hardier than their southern counterparts, growing longer stems and lasting longer in a vase at home.
Valentine’s Day may be the biggest floral holiday of the year, but there are a few others on the horizon that can give you a chance to take a closer look at floriography.
There are designated birth month flowers, and some that are used specifically for celebrations, such as peonies, daffodils and calla lilies. Flowers used as a gesture of thanks include irises, sweet peas, hydrangeas and pink roses.
Seasonality often plays a role—chrysanthemums often adorn a Thanksgiving table because they bloom outdoors in the fall, poinsettias complement the deep evergreen hues at Christmastime, and spring-flowering bulbs such as orchids are timed perfectly for Mother’s Day.
“All the spring flowering bulbs are typically sold at all the spring holidays,” Anderson said. “You want something springy in the doldrums.”
For solemn occasions such as funerals, lilies and gladiolas are often the flower of choice.
“But those meanings come and go,” Anderson said. “In Europe and Japan, they sell cut lily stems all the time. Here, we only grow Easter lilies for Easter. It’s very regional and based on culture, as far as what the preferences are within a state or a region.”
At a time of year when most of our outdoor greenery is buried under snow, fresh flowers offer a spot of life and color, even if it’s for no particular occasion.
“It’s just a normal human cycle with climate when you live in the 45th parallel,” Anderson said. “It’s cheery, bright colors—you think of spring. It gives us great hope.”
