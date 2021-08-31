Kenley Smith, Morgan Lesch and Rachel Strantz have been selected as the next Lino Lakes Ambassadors.
Eight candidates vied for three spots. The Miss Lino Lakes Ambassador program was established in 2004 as part of Blue Heron Days. The ambassadors will represent the city at various parades, coronations, volunteer events and fundraisers throughout the Twin Cities. The goal of the program is to empower young women by giving them the opportunity to be leaders, strengthen their communication skills and build their confidence.
The Quad Community Press recently interviewed the three young women to learn more about them and introduce them to the community.
Kenley Smith
Q. Do/did you attend Centennial High School? If so, what year are you in school or what year did you graduate?
A. I'm a senior at Centennial High School and will graduate in June 2022.
Q. Why did you want to be a Lino Lakes ambassador?
A. I wanted to try something new, something outside of my comfort zone. It was also a chance to be involved more in my community.
Q. What other organizations/activities are you involved in (sports, clubs, organizations, jobs, etc.)?
A. I'm involved in volunteering at our church, and I also help coach Little League softball. I also work at Love to Grow On day care center, where I work with the waddlers and toddlers!
Q. What are you most looking forward to about your time as an ambassador?
A. I'm looking forward to meeting different people and learning about their experiences and the communities that they serve. I'm also looking forward to all the events I have the opportunity to participate in.
Q. What do you hope to get out of your experience as an ambassador?
A. One of my main goals is to get better at public speaking! I'm looking forward to the networking opportunities that will help me grow as a person.
Q. What are your future plans after your time as an ambassador?
A. My plans are to be a mentor to the future ambassadors coming into the program. I plan on attending college after high school graduation and with the experiences I gain from being one of the Miss Lino Lakes Ambassadors, being able to use these skills to carry with me while in college.
Q. Is there anything else you want the community to know about you or the program?
A. What was a last-minute decision ended up being one of the best experiences I have had so far. The people I have met have had such a positive influence, and I'm looking forward to being able to participate in future volunteering, networking and personal growth!
Morgan Lesch
Q. Do/did you attend Centennial High School? If so, what year are you in school or what year did you graduate?
A. Yes, I attended Centennial High School and I just graduated in June 2021.
Q. Why did you want to be a Lino Lakes ambassador?
A. I wanted to continue volunteering in my community.
Q. What other organizations/activities are you involved in (sports, clubs, organizations, jobs, etc.)?
A. I danced at Lorenz Dance and Tumbling studio for 15 years and I cheered in high school.
Q. What are you most looking forward to about your time as an ambassador?
A. Getting to know the other two ambassadors and meeting new people in the community.
Q. What do you hope to get out of your experience as an ambassador?
A. Public speaking skills
Q. What are your future plans after your time as an ambassador?
A. Continuing in college and getting my master’s degree in sports management.
Q. Is there anything else you want the community to know about you or the program?
A. I am very grateful to the Lino Lakes Ambassador program for giving me this amazing opportunity.
Rachel Strantz
Q. Do/did you attend Centennial High School? If so, what year are you in school or what year did you graduate?
A. I attend Centennial High School and I am a senior.
Q. Why did you want to be a Lino Lakes ambassador?
A. I wanted to become a Lino Lakes Ambassador to get more involved in the community and to help others through volunteering.
Q. What other organizations/activities are you involved in (sports, clubs, organizations, jobs, etc.)?
A. I participate in various school activities, including Student Council, National Honor Society, Knowledge Bowl, World Culture Club and Peer Leading.
Q. What are you most looking forward to about your time as an ambassador?
A. I am most looking forward to getting to know others in my community and volunteering at various events. It is such a wonderful opportunity to help out and meet new people.
Q. What do you hope to get out of your experience as an ambassador?
A. As a Lino Lakes Ambassador, I hope to gain more leadership and social skills throughout the year, and I also hope to spread positivity within the community.
Q. What are your future plans after your time as an ambassador?
A. After my time as an ambassador, I plan on continuing my involvement in the Lino Lakes Ambassador Program by helping in any way that I can. I also want to utilize my skills I gained from being an ambassador for the good of the community.
Q. Is there anything else you want the community to know about you or the program?
A. The Lino Lakes Ambassador Program is an excellent organization that empowers young women and allows them to get more connected with the wonderful community of Lino Lakes.
— Compiled by Shannon Granholm.
