Meet and greet: Introducing new Lino Lakes Ambassadors

Three new ambassadors will represent the city of Lino Lakes at various events throughout 2023 and 2024. They are Libbie Vander Vegt, Carley Gooder and Katie Kerr.

 Contributed

Libbie Vander Vegt, Carley Gooder and Katie Kerr are the next Lino Lakes Ambassadors. 

Ten candidates vied for three spots. The Miss Lino Lakes Ambassador program was established in 2004 as part of Blue Heron Days. The ambassadors will represent the city at various parades, coronations, volunteer events and fundraisers throughout the Twin Cities. The goal of the program is to empower young women by giving them the opportunity to be leaders, strengthen their communication skills and build their confidence.  

