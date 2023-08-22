Meet and greet: Introducing new Lino Lakes Ambassadors

Libbie Vander Vegt, Carley Gooder and Katie Kerr are the next Lino Lakes Ambassadors.
Ten candidates vied for three spots. The Miss Lino Lakes Ambassador program was established in 2004 as part of Blue Heron Days. The ambassadors will represent the city at various parades, coronations, volunteer events and fundraisers throughout the Twin Cities. The goal of the program is to empower young women by giving them the opportunity to be leaders, strengthen their communication skills and build their confidence.
The Quad Community Press recently interviewed the three young women to learn more about them and introduce them to the community.
Libbie Vander Vegt
Q:Do/did you attend Centennial High School? If so, what year are you in school or what year did you graduate? If you graduated what are you up to these days?
A: I will be a junior at Forest Lake High School this fall.
Q: Why did you want to be a Lino Lakes ambassador?
A: I wanted to be an ambassador because I wanted to be someone that people could look up to and be able to help everyone in our community.
Q: What other organizations/activities are you involved in (sports, clubs, organizations, jobs, etc.)?
A: I am on the Forest Lake Dance Team along with being a competitive dancer and teacher assistant at Lorenz Dance and Tumbling Studio and this year I will also be a Link Leader at Forest Lake High School.
Q: What are you looking forward to about your time as an ambassador?
A: I’m looking forward to meeting so many people from our community and from other communities all over the state and also being able make a positive impact in our community.
Q: What do you hope to get out of your experience as an ambassador?
A: I hope to better improve my public speaking and also really use my year to get out of my comfort zone and try new things.
Q: What are your plans after your time as an ambassador?
A: After High School I hope to attend a 4 year college where I can major in sports management along with a minor in dance education.
Q: Is there anything else you want the community to know about you or the program?
A: Something I think people should know is if you are thinking about joining the program give it a try. Because I have grown so much just through the candidacy process and made lifelong friendships that I would have never made without this amazing program.
Carley Gooder
Q: Do/did you attend Centennial High School? If so, what year are you in school or what year did you graduate? If you graduated what are you up to these days?
A: I am a senior at Centennial High school (class of 2024).
Q: Why did you want to be a Lino Lakes ambassador?
A: I wanted to be a Lino Lakes ambassador to be a role model for younger girls as well as gaining confidence in public speaking.
Q: What other organizations/activities are you involved in (sports, clubs, organizations, jobs, etc.)?
A: I currently work at TPC Twin Cities which is a golf course located in Blaine, MinnesotA:
Q: What are you looking forward to about your time as an ambassador?
A: What I’m most looking forward to as my time as an ambassador are the skills and friendships I will gain.
Q: What do you hope to get out of your experience as an ambassador?
A: My hope is to gain self-confidence as an ambassador.
Q: What are your plans after your time as an ambassador?
A: After being an ambassador and graduating high school, I plan to go pursue my career in orthodontics with hopes of going to Iowa University.
Q: Is there anything else you want the community to know about you or the program?
A: This program is truly amazing and I encourage all young women to join. I learned a lot during my candidacy experience from interview tips, professionalism attire, how to give a good speech, and I met a lot of incredible women.
Katie Kerr
Q: Do/did you attend Centennial High School? If so, what year are you in school or what year did you graduate? If you graduated what are you up to these days?
A: I am currently still attending Centennial High School going into my junior year.
Q: Why did you want to be a Lino Lakes ambassador?
A: I wanted to become a Lino Lakes Ambassador because of Lauren Scheurer (2022-2023 Ambassador). Lauren had so many great things to say about the program and I love getting to know people around the community as well as volunteering.
Q: What other organizations/activities are you involved in (sports, clubs, organizations, jobs, etc.)?
A: I am a Centennial Varsity cheerleader and a girls Lacrosse player.
Q: What are you looking forward to about your time as an ambassador?
A: I am looking forward to bonding with my crown sisters (Carley and Libbie) and attending so many great events around Minnesota.
Q: What do you hope to get out of your experience as an ambassador?
A: I hope to become even more confident in public speaking and stepping out of my comfort zone when talking to new people.
Q: What are your plans after your time as an ambassador?
A: I plan on finishing my senior year at Centennial High, then go on to getting a degree in business administration at the University of St. Thomas.
Q: Is there anything else you want the community to know about you or the program?
A: I am so honored to be a Lino Lakes Ambassador and I encourage young woman around Minnesota to step out of their comfort zones when new opportunities come their way because you never know you might just do great things.
— Compiled by Shannon Granholm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.