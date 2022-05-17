Mediation and Restorative Services (MARS) has a new executive director.
Earlier this month, MARS announced Bernadette Foh as its new executive director. Foh succeeds Carol Markham-Cousins, who departed recently after six years.
Foh was born in Sierra Leone, West Africa, in the coastal city of Freetown. Now a U.S. citizen, Foh earned a Master of Business Administration in health care administration and management from St. Catherine University in St. Paul and completed her first-year coursework in the LL.M. program at the University of Minnesota Law School. She later completed her Juris Doctorate at the University of Minnesota Law School.
“I feel at home with MARS because I have always been a firm believer that where the letter of the law and the spirit of the law are not aligned, alternative dispute resolution is key to building peaceful communities and resolving conflict among individuals and groups by creating opportunity from conflict,” Foh said.
“Bernadette’s experience, and passion and commitment to alternative dispute resolution and restorative practices will be an asset to the organization as MARS,” said Alyssa Kruzel, MARS Board of Directors chair. “Bernadette’s commitment to providing services in underserved communities and her experience building collaborative partnerships will meet the growing interest and demand for mediation and restorative services in the communities MARS serves.”
Since 1987, the nonprofit has been helping families, neighborhoods, schools, landlords, tenants, businesses and consumers manage and resolve conflict through education and conflict resolution services. Services include community mediations, conciliation court, shared parenting, victim offender dialogues, housing help and restorative practices.
MARS currently has contracts with the cities of Circle Pines, Lexington and Blaine, among other cities. For more information, visit mediationservice.org.
— Contributed
