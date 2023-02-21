ANOKA — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) urges employees of the Federal Ammunition plant in Anoka to have their children tested for lead exposure. The recommendation came after MDH, Anoka County and St. Paul-Ramsey County Public Health identified four children with elevated blood lead levels due to exposure to lead dust that was brought home accidentally on the clothing and personal items of family members who work at the plant.

Health officials are concerned there may be other children of plant employees who were exposed to what is known as “take-home lead dust” and have not been tested. Additionally, the company has yet to demonstrate that it has made sufficient changes in the operations at the plant to sufficiently reduce the risk of take-home lead dust.

