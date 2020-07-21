MDE releases results of state-wide poll on school year

Minnesota Department of Education conducted an informal survey this summer and found that 64 percent of respondents said they would feel comfortable sending their students back to school this fall.
The survey was taken June 15 through July 6, offered in English, Hmong, Spanish and Somali, and received 130,000 completed responses.
Of those 64% who said they’d be comfortable sending their student(s) back to school this fall, 94% would send them back to school full time. Less than 12%of respondents said they would not feel comfortable sending kids back to school, with 83% of that group citing concerns about public health.
The statewide survey also asked respondents about what went well during distance learning in the spring and what was challenging. The most common selections for what went well during distance learning include, “access to the internet,” “access to technology,” and “good communication from teacher(s).”
The most common selections statewide for what was challenging during distance learning included, “student(s) didn’t feel empowered to work on their own,” “student(s) experiencing new mental health challenges due to COVID-pandemic,” and “hard to understand lessons.”
Mary Cathryn Ricker, MDE Commissioner, stated in a press release:
“We deeply appreciate and value the overwhelming response we received from our families. Our educators worked tirelessly this spring to create distance learning plans in just eight days, rethinking the way they educate and connect with our students in order to keep them healthy and safe. As we plan for the upcoming school year, we will listen to the experiences of our families, teachers, and students and the advice of public health experts to determine a safe path forward.”
