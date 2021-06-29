Mayor of Centerville elected League of Minnesota Cities President

Mayor of Centerville D. Love has been elected to serve as president of the League of Minnesota Cities for 2021-22. The Board of Directors is responsible for leading the statewide organization in a way that is strategic, responsible, and representative of all cities’ interests.
“I want the League to continue to be a unifier and I want to help in that endeavor,” said Love. “As we make policies and decisions, I want it to be through a lens of what’s good for cities — not big, medium, or little cities, not rich or poor cities — but all cities.”
Love served as chair of the Centerville Planning and Zoning Commission before he was appointed to city council in 2009. He was appointed mayor in 2020. He is a claims manager with State Farm Insurance and previously served as chair of the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust’s Board of Trustees.
The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization dedicated to helping cities throughout Minnesota build quality communities through effective advocacy, expert analysis, trusted guidance, and collective action. The League serves its more than 830 member cities through advocacy, education and training, policy development, risk management, and other services.
— Submitted
