May is Mental Health Awareness Month

One in five U.S. adults experienced a mental health condition each year.

 NAMI | Contributed

Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. 

During May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) joins the national movement to raise awareness about mental health. Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed in the U.S. since 1949. 

