May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness.
During May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) joins the national movement to raise awareness about mental health. Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed in the U.S. since 1949.
Mental Health Awareness Month provides a perfect opportunity for the NAMI Alliance to shine a spotlight on spreading helpful mental health resources and information on local programs or initiatives and content to specific populations (for example, caregivers, youth and young adults, underrepresented communities). It is also a chance to encourage people to take action.
NAMI is launching the “More Than Enough” social media awareness campaign, uplifting and empowering the mental health community to feel that they are “more than enough.” It affirms the idea that people are inherently worthy of life, love and healing — no matter what they look like, no matter where they are in their journeys, no matter what they are or aren’t able to do.
Throughout the month, NAMI will introduce several calls to action related to how people can feel empowered, combat stigma and get involved — ultimately sharing the message that all people, no matter where they are on their mental health journey, are deserving of support, resources, fulfillment and a community that cares.
• NAMIWalks: Many virtual and in-person NAMIWalks will be taking place throughout the country during the month of May to help bring awareness and spread the message of Mental Health for All!
• Hold a virtual film watch party in your community: Host a TV show or film watch party about mental health and/or discussion group afterward.
• Host a book club: Coordinate a book selection about mental health with friends (such as “You Are Not Alone” by Ken Duckworth; “Turtles All the Way Down” by Jon Green; “On Edge: A Journey Through Anxiety” by Andrea Petersen; “Crazy Is My Superpower” by AJ Mendez Brooks; “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine: A Novel” by Gail Honeyman; “The Lonely Century” by Noreena Hertz). Then host — virtually or in person — a conversation to talk about it. Consider inviting the author or a subject matter expert to moderate or ask for facilitation questions to help guide the discussion.
• Host a NAMI DIY Fundraiser: Plan an event like bowling or a bake sale, concert or gala; celebrate a milestone; remember a loved one’s legacy; undertake a physical challenge; or create something that’s perfect for your unique skills or interests to raise funds.
