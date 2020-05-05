What started out as a group of Summit Orthopedics staff making masks for patients has spiraled into a much bigger effort.
Lino Lakes resident Karyn Brisk, RN, started the MaskUpMN Facebook group April 6. She came up with the idea after Summit Orthopedics President Dr. Robert Anderson sent out a companywide email pleading for masks for patients.
“It got me super emotional. I thought, ‘I don’t know anything about sewing, I don’t know much about technology, but I think I can do something,’” she recalled.
Brisk reached out to one of her co-workers who knew how to sew, and Brsik’s husband to help set up the website (maskupmn.com).
The purpose of the group is to get masks into the hands of as many people and businesses as possible.
Initially, it started out as an appeal to Summit Orthopedics employees. “A lot of Summit has been furloughed because we do elective surgeries. People are at home and want to know what they can do and how they can help. This gives them a sense of pride. It is a win-win,” Brisk explained.
The group has now expanded far beyond that to include not only health care professionals but sewing gurus. The group also has members like Centerville resident Diane Clancy, who doesn’t sew, but helps wash, cut and iron fabric and also delivers supplies and masks.
“I thought it was just going to be this little thing and we could help a couple of places and Summit,” Brisk said. “It has ballooned out bigger than I thought it would. Originally, it was health care workers but now it is just people who want to help.” Clancy added, “The growth has just been astronomical. It has just taken off. It is really heartwarming to watch everyone coming together and getting it done.”
As of press deadline, the group had 376 members who have helped to make around 2,150 masks. MaskUpMn has seven drop-off locations throughout the Twin Cities: Lino Lakes, White Bear Lake, Woodbury, Eagan, Richfield, Minneapolis and Edina.
The free masks have been given to utility workers, restaurants, group homes, halfway houses, clinics, small businesses and more. “We have helped so many different groups, groups that I never would have even thought of that need masks,” Brisk said.
If you need something, it is likely that you can find someone in the group who has it, Brisk said. For example, if you run out of elastic and put a call out to the group, someone will likely respond that they have some to spare.
For all requests and donations, visit maskupmn.com and or email maskupmn@gmail.com.
