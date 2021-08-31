When students return to Centennial Schools next week, they will not be required to wear masks while in school. However, school officials recommend that they do so.
That could change, as the pandemic remains a “fluid” situation, explained Board Chair Suzy Guthmueller.
At the last school board meeting, the board considered a resolution adopting health and safety measures for the 2021-22 school year. The resolution gives Interim Superintendent Jeff Holmberg the authority to make changes to COVID protocols and mitigation efforts as deemed necessary, while continuing to follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE).
Per the resolution, all staff, students and visitors to the district are recommended to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status.
During the public forum Aug. 23, parents on both sides of the issue spoke. Some parents felt whether masks are worn should be left to parent discretion, while others felt a mask mandate, especially for students age 12 and younger, was necessary.
Brett Asleson, who has two children in the district, asked the board to implement a mask mandate for all students and staff or, at the very least, for students 12 and under. “Schools without mask mandates not only put kids at risk for higher transmission of the Delta variant, but it is also more likely they will seesaw back and forth from distance learning to regular classes resulting in the loss of instructional time, impacting students’ learning and overall educational experience here at Centennial,” he said. “I implore you to take into account the health and safety of our students.”
Caitlin Murphy, a mom of three and a Centennial grad, said she wanted to see the district leave the mask decision up to parents. She told the board about her daughter, who will enter kindergarten this year and who is dealing with social anxiety.
“She has an overwhelming amount of discomfort and fear when it comes to starting the school year. We believe this is due to her experience in pre-K last year … It is our belief that there was a lot of fear inflicted upon her about COVID throughout the entire year of preschool. A once-bubbly child will not talk to or play with kids at the playground anymore.”
Murphy mentioned that her son, who is entering third grade this year, is dealing with significant vision issues that likely could have been caught if he were in the classroom more last year. “I ask everyone here in this room to consider how are our kids supposed to learn social cues, make friends in school settings, learn healthy behavioral habits at school and so much more when they cannot see complete facial expressions,” she said.
Board members then shared their thoughts.
“Over the last several weeks I have received dozens and dozens of emails. Obviously, everybody on both sides is very concerned, and I want to say that I very much appreciate that input. I appreciate you guys reaching out,” said School Board Director Tom Knisely. “I appreciate that not everyone is in the same place as I am, but we have got a good plan that I am comfortable with.”
School Board Treasurer Chris Bettinger said he was okay with the proposed resolution. “I really believe that the resolution as it is written is the way that we need to go. It is what our staff has brought to us, it is what the COVID team has put together; that’s why we have them in the positions they are in.”
School Board Clerk Kathryn Timm said for her it comes down to protecting the kids, and for that reason, she believes masks should be required for students ages 12 and under as well as elementary school staff.
School Board Director Sue Linser said she agreed with Timm. “I do believe that masking is important to make sure that they stay in school,” she said.
Holmberg thanked the community for being so engaged on the topic. “I really appreciate the conversations at the table on this topic. There are no easy answers. Student safety is at the core of what we try to do, and the last 18 months has not been easy on anyone,” he said. “I appreciate that people took the time to call or to put an email together to say here is where I stand or here is what I think you need to think about. What that tells me is that there is a lot of common ground, that we are focusing on what’s best for kids.”
Guthmueller reminded audience members that now, more than ever, it is important to band together. “Every person on this board worries about your kids, probably just as much as you do.
You need to know this keeps us up at night. This is not something that we take lightly …” she said. “We are not trying to divide the community. We need to pull together. That’s what is really important right now, that as a community we are a community because we want to keep kids in school.”
After a motion and a second to approve the resolution as written, there was some confusion about whether an amendment could be made to the resolution before taking a vote. The board took a brief recess, and confirmed that an amendment to the resolution could be made before taking a vote on the resolution.
Timm explained that the only part of the resolution she had an issue with was the recommendation that masks be worn by students, staff and visitors. “If you are eligible for a vaccine that’s one thing, but for our kids who are 12 and under are not eligible. I cannot support this as written.”
She proposed the district require that all students age 12 and under wear masks. The amendment failed with a 2-3 vote (Timm and Linser voted yes and Guthmueller, Bettinger and Knisely voted no; Stephanie Carlson was absent).
The board then took a vote on the original motion to adopt the resolution as presented, which passed 3-2 (Guthmueller, Bettinger and Knisely voted yes, Timm and Linser voted no.)
Guthmuller reminded the audience of the “fluid” nature of the matter. She said that even though the resolution stops short of mandating masks, that could change in the future depending on how the situation evolves.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.