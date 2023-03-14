March 14 is Pi Day
What other holiday, besides Pi Day, has the whimsy to serve up mathematical constants with a side of whipped cream? March 14, or 3/14, shares its first three digits with the number pi. 

It’s a lucky happenstance that “pi” and “pie” happen to be homophones—it’s difficult to imagine a math holiday holding its own without a little sweetening. It was physicist Larry Shaw at the San Francisco Exploratorium who planned the first large-scale celebration of Pi Day in 1988. 

