March 14 is Pi Day

What other holiday, besides Pi Day, has the whimsy to serve up mathematical constants with a side of whipped cream? March 14, or 3/14, shares its first three digits with the number pi.
It’s a lucky happenstance that “pi” and “pie” happen to be homophones—it’s difficult to imagine a math holiday holding its own without a little sweetening. It was physicist Larry Shaw at the San Francisco Exploratorium who planned the first large-scale celebration of Pi Day in 1988.
That first celebration included marching in circles around the Exploratorium campus, followed by digging into some fruit pies. Pi Day has been an occasion to indulge in some sweets and also celebrate the complex and quirky nature of math and science ever since.
It’s been a long time since some of us have been in the classroom—it might be time for a refresher of what, exactly, pi does. Pi, named for the Greek letter that represents it, is the ratio of the diameter of a circle to its circumference. If you only know how wide a circle is across, pi tells you precisely how much area it covers. It might not be something we use in everyday life, but its usefulness is all around us. It is essential in most calculations for building and construction, communication, medical procedures, music theory and spaceflight, for a few examples.
Pi is considered an irrational number, which is infinite and never enters a predictably repeating pattern. Pi Day has sometimes been an occasion for schools to hold pi recitation contests, where students are challenged to memorize as many digits as they can.
Since 2012, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has adopted the practice of releasing its acceptance letters on Pi Day, sometimes coordinating by the minute to most closely correspond with digits of pi and of the rival mathematical concept of tau.
Most are happy to celebrate with a slice of their favorite pie from one of the bakeries or restaurants around town, but perhaps Pi Day is a time to put your math skills to the test and try memorizing a few digits of pi this year.
