A 34-year-old man from Shafer, Minnesota died in a crash on I-35W near County Road 23 in Lino Lakes March 8. According to the online crash report, a 2016 Nissan Frontier was travelling northbound on I-35W in the left lane at 2:57 p.m. when it veered to the right, hit a bridge embankment and then went airborne. The vehicle rolled and ultimately landed on its wheels in a ditch. The driver was declared deceased at the scene.
The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol (MnDOT) all responded to the scene. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and the driver was wearing a seatbelt. The crash is under investigation by MnDOT.
