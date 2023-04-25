“By the end, they are definitely going to want to be dancing and singing along,” said Centennial High School senior Braeden Krieger.
A cast of nearly 50 students and a crew of 40 will present “Mamma Mia” April 27-April 30 in the Centennial Performing Arts Center.
“It’s a really fun show with excellent music, and we felt that our theater students were more than up for the challenge,” said Mary Rudquist, one of the show’s directors.
On a small Greek island, Sophie dreams of a perfect wedding — one where her father gives her away. The problem? Sophie doesn’t know who he is. Her mother, Donna, the former lead singer of the 1970s pop group Donna and the Dynamos, refuses to talk about the past, so Sophie decides to take matters into her own hands.
Sneaking a peek in her mother’s old diaries, she discovers three possible fathers: Sam, Bill and Harry. She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she’ll know her father when she sees him. But when all three turn up, it may not be as clear as she thought.
Rudquist says the directors selected the show because it is quite different from last year’s musical, “Into the Woods.”
“We believe it’s essential that our theater students get to experience a wide range of theater,” she said. “The music is infectious and so incredibly uplifting, from the most jaunty disco beats to the heartbreaking ballad, ‘The Winner Takes it All.’”
Even though most people know the songs from the production, Rudquist says the music is surprisingly challenging.
“Every production has its challenges, but all of these students have surpassed all expectations,” she said. “The music is deceptively difficult, even if it is familiar. The harmonies are complicated, and there are a lot of moments with background vocals that have to seamlessly infuse within the plot.”
The students have been involved in every aspect of the show, from running the sound booth to painting the set and even choreographing the show. “Every single student has worked so hard,” Rudquist said.
Senior Belle Nawrocki plays Ali, one of Sophie’s friends. “She is a really high-energy character,” she explained.
Nawrocki says her favorite part of the show is the song, “Does your Mother Know?” because of the energy and funny lines in the scene.
“We have been putting a lot of work into it, and I think we have been putting it together pretty well,” she said. “There are a lot of really talented people in this show.”
Krieger plays Sam, one of Sophie’s possible fathers. He enjoys interacting with the other two possible dads.
“It’s really fun to play into his longing to get Donna back. He is trying to adjust from his previous mistakes and make it up to her,” Krieger explained.
He said the show has a lot of energy and dancing. Memorizing all of the choreography has been a bit of a challenge. That’s where senior River Picha and junior Natalie Clarys come in — the choreographers. The two have enjoyed learning how to work with their peers.
“It’s been a lot of work to figure out how I can take this entire group of people who might not necessarily have a lot of dance experience and how I can teach them this choreography in a limited amount of time — successfully,” Clarys said.
Picha plays Bill, another possible father. “He is a lot different from all the characters I have played before. He is a lot more energetic. In the past, I’ve been more grumpy characters, so it has been a nice change,” Picha explained.
Clarys plays Donna, Sophie’s mother. “She conflicts a lot with my own personality,” she explained. “I’ve always considered myself to be a very conservative, reserved person, and this allows me to really break out of that.”
She recommends the show because it is “energetic and beautiful.”
“A lot of people might be critical of it because it’s a bit scandalous, but it’s a lot of fun. It’s not serious,” she said. “It’s not going to make you leave depressed.”
Tickets must be purchased prior to the show at chscougs.com/tickets.
