Centennial Community Education is gearing up for a busy summer full of fun and safe activities for the whole family. Registration is now open for summer activities, everything from sports and theater camps for kids to paddleboarding and dance lessons for adults.
Cori Sendle, director of Centennial Community Education, said she is eager to welcome participants. “In Community Education, summer is about providing options both for families and individuals to explore new interests and also to provide the offerings they need,” she said. “Now that people can start to gather safely with guidelines, the hope is that our offerings can reach more individuals and families who need them this summer.”
Community Education offers many of the same returning favorite activities such as recreational and sporting camps, swim lessons, musical theater, art and STEM-focused classes, and Music on the Lake concerts at Golden Lake Park in addition to a wide variety of new activities.
More Than Pink, a fitness and empowerment program for girls, will return for the fourth year. The program innovatively weaves training for a 5K run with life lessons for girls on how to stay true to themselves and embrace their gifts.
The Centennial Kids Mud Run/Obstacle Course returns Aug. 14. This event takes place on the Centennial High School campus and provides kids ages 4-12 a fun venue to challenge their endurance and strength and enjoy jumping in a big mud pit.
For kids looking to try something new and expand their knowledge of language and culture, community education is offering a new summer Spanish class titled, ¡Español en Casa! for kids entering grades 1-6. Kids will learn Spanish by exploring vocabulary, singing and playing games. Chinese Culture & Art Camp will also be offered for kids entering grades K-5. In this camp, kids will build and improve their Mandarin skills by engaging in dramatic activities, stories and movement.
Kids Club Summer C.A.M.P. (creative arts, academic enrichment, mingle with the outdoors, and physical fitness) staff are preparing for plenty of summer fun including outdoor activities and water games, hands-on creative projects and plenty of special events such as talent shows, wheels day, a fashion show and more.
Coordinator Molly Nelson says Kids Club Summer C.A.M.P. staff are also getting excited to welcome and get to know kids in their COVID-safe environment. “That was something our teachers enjoyed the most about last summer with the new child care classroom guidelines for safety, was how well they got to know the kids and the bonds they formed together were very special,” she said.
Sendle added, “We’re pleased to help provide some of that normalcy for families and individuals this summer and also ways to safely socialize with friends and neighbors in activities and events.”
For more information about summer activities, or to register, visit isd12.org/community-education.
— From press release
