M Health Fairview Emergency Medical Services officially announced Feb. 18 that has plans to expand later this year.
Beginning June 1, M Health Fairview EMS will take on 911 responses and interfacility transports in the areas of Lino Lakes, Forest Lake, Hugo, Wyoming and surrounding townships.
Fairview currently holds the primary service area license for this area and has been contracting out service to North Memorial EMS. M Health Fairview is the newly expanded collaboration between the University of Minnesota, University of Minnesota Physicians and Fairview Health Services.
“We are eager to bring the great care and service we are known for to this area,” said Tom Edminson, Chief of M Health Fairview EMS. “By integrating our excellent interfacility transport capability with our M Health Fairview clinics and hospitals in this area, we will have the opportunity to improve continuity of care for our patients.”
M Health Fairview EMS currently covers West St. Paul, South St. Paul, Inver Grove Heights, Lilydale, Mendota, Mendota Heights, Eagan, Rosemount, Coates and Sunfish Lake. To meet the needs of this new coverage area, M Health Fairview will be adding staff and state-of-the-art equipment, including ambulances. System leaders are also working with city leaders and North Memorial EMS to ensure a smooth transition of services.
