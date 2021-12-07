Lupus Spiel USA attracts the ‘who’s who’ of curling to Blaine

BLAINE — Lupus Spiel USA will return to Blaine Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 at the Four Seasons Curling Club in Fogerty Arena. Back from a hiatus due to COVID since 2019, curlers are excited to get back on the ice with the best curlers in the world.
Since its start in 2014, the Lupus Spiel has grown to become the largest pro-am curling event in the world. It is the flagship event of the Lupus Research Foundation, a charitable organization whose mission is to help cure lupus by raising awareness about the disease and by raising funds for research.
Regan Birr, the executive director and founder of Lupus Research Foundation, is feeling optimistic. “We are blessed to have the support of the community and our curlers at each Lupus Spiel, including this ‘Holiday Edition Lupus Spiel,’ after a near two-year break,” Birr said. “We’ve got the who’s who of curling coming to town, and people are really excited to spend time up close and personal with the world’s finest curlers.”
Olympic gold medalist Kevin Martin, once again is back to support the cause. Martin was voted by his peers as the greatest curler of all time. As a skip, or team captain, he won his Olympic gold in 2010, and Olympic silver in 2002. He is also a world champion, and has won a record 18 Grand Slam titles. He holds the record for winning the most Olympic curling games ever. Martin is hosting curling academies Dec. 9 and 10; details and registration information can be found online at www.LetsCureLupus.org.
The Lupus Research Foundation invests in research, and its primarily-funded researcher, Dr. Timothy Niewold, is the director of the Colton Center for Autoimmunity at NYU Langone Medical Center. Niewold recently discovered a grouping of genes that can predict lupus. NYU has filed a patent on this discovery. The Lupus Research Foundation’s goal is to continue to add support so that this technology can enter the clinic as soon as possible.
Regan said, “Predicting lupus is the first step in preventative treatment. I was diagnosed late into my lupus development, had to take 2 1/2 years of immunosuppressive Cytoxan, a breast cancer chemo. This type of discovery could help prevent what happened to me from happening to others.”
Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease wherein an overactive immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue. Lupus can cause damage to any part of the body, including the skin, joints and organs. It is a life-threatening disease, and currently there is no cure. However, the Lupus Research Foundation is working hard to change that.
New this year is Moe’s Ice House, a food and beverage service opening in Fogerty Arena Dec. 8, where spectators and curlers will mingle with local, national and international champions. It is an expansion of Moe’s American Grill, which has been in Mounds View since 2006.
“The Lupus Spiel has always been near and dear to my heart,” said lupus patient Mike Dietz, seven-year Lupus Spieler and supporter of the Lupus Research Foundation. “With Kevin Martin and so many other world champions and Olympians in one place, it’s a pleasure to come support lupus research and the cause.”
The Lupus Spiel Pro-Am gives amateur curlers the chance to bid to win their favorite skips. Skips include Martin; Gene Hritzuk, world gold medalist; and Todd Birr, world bronze medalist from 2007 and three-time national U.S. national champion.
The Lupus Spiel welcomes spectators, and admission is free. Visit LetsCureLupus.org for a full schedule of events and more information.
Contributed by the Lupus Research Foundation
