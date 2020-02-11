Love that lasts

If newlyweds are in need of some advice, they can surely find it at Good Life Senior Living in Hugo. Three couples are represented there by a cumulative total of 178 years of marriage experience.
Their love stories are inspiring not only to their families, but also to Good Life Activities Director Sarah Cairins, who gets emotional when she talks about these successful couples.
“They have inspired me to find the perfect relationship. I have never been married, but they have taught me to never settle,” she said.
Bob & Marilyn Rosenquist
Bob and Marilyn Rosenquist have lived in Hugo since 1972. Marilyn originally hails from Two Harbors, Bob from St. Paul.
“I came to the cities to work, and then I met him and ended up staying here,” Marilyn explained. “I talked my friend from Two Harbors into coming down for a job, and we found an ad in the paper for (a) Girl Friday. I sent my friend over there and she met Bob, but she had (already) met her husband so she was not interested in Bob.”
Feb. 10 marked the couple’s 58th wedding anniversary. Bob worked for a construction company for many years while Marilyn did clerical work. Marilyn then chose to stay home and take care of their two children.
Bob said his favorite thing about their relationship is that they have always spent a lot of time together. “She wanted to be a part of the things I was doing, and I wanted to be a part of the things she was doing,” he said. Even now, Bob makes sure to stop by Good Life on a daily basis to visit his sweetheart, who lives at the new facility situated along Forest Boulevard in Hugo.
Marilyn said her favorite thing about Bob is his intelligence. “He is smart. When I want to know something, I always go to him,” she said.
The Rosenquists have many fond memories of traveling and exploring new places together and with their children and grandchildren.
Bob said if he could give newlyweds advice, it would be to go to church. “Once our kids started getting boyfriends and girlfriends, I always told them to go to church ... I think religion secures a family,” he said. “I’ve also learned after 58 years that you can’t train your wife.”
William & Maggie Snyder
William and Maggie Snyder are from White Bear Lake. They have been married for 62 years.
Maggie said the two met each other many moons ago while she was working in a drugstore. “He stopped in and had a Coke,” she recalled. The two dated for about a year before they got married.
William worked at an oil refinery in Saint Paul Park for many years while Maggie worked as a health aide at an elementary school in Newport. They have three sons and, now, many grandchildren.
When asked why they think they have made it to 62 years and counting, Maggie simply responded, “I don’t know.” William said, “We have had a good marriage, and we didn’t fight too much. We have never thought about getting separated or divorced. We get along fairly well.”
Bob’s favorite thing about Maggie is the fact that she is a “really good cook.” Maggie said her favorite thing about Bob is that “he likes to eat.”
Some of their favorite memories are traveling together and with their children. Bob’s advice to newlyweds is to spend time together. “Take vacations. Getting away once in a while means a lot.”
Stan & Marietta Wilson
High school sweethearts Stan and Marietta Wilson are from Minneapolis. They have been married for 58 years.
“She tried to get away from me, but I got her. I had to fight off all the competition, but I got her,” Stan said chuckling. “She is not just my wife; she is my life.”
Stan worked at Honeywell while Marietta stayed home to “take care of me and the (two) kids,” Stan said. Like the other couples, the Wilsons cherish their memories of traveling.
Stan says there are three phrases newlyweds should remember, “Yes, dear,” “You are right, dear,” and “I love you.”
“You have to have mutual friendship and respect,” he said. The one thing Stan really likes about Marietta is the fact that she has always been really easy to get along with. Marietta simply said, “I’m happy with him.”
Stan has some more advice, too. “You have to like each other, it can’t just be physical. You have to like the person to be able to get along with them and laugh with them. Without that, it is tough to make a marriage last more than a few years,” he said.
For her part, Good Life’s Cairins is determined to keep searching.
“You don’t hear of relationships today like they were back then. About a month ago, a gentleman made an inappropriate comment to me, and I was just thinking that these guys would never say something like that to their wives. I am not settling until I find my gentleman.”
