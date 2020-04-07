Love is new mayor of Centerville

It only took outgoing Centerville mayor Jeff Paar an hour to resign and his successor, D. Love, all of five minutes to take over the mayoral duties at the March 25 City Council meeting.
Following his announcement March 11 that he planned to resign, Paar submitted his letter of resignation March 25. Rarely at a loss for words, Paar quipped that his original letter was 30 pages long, but he was able to trim it down to two pages.
“Back 18 years ago, I never thought I’d ever be where I am right now,” Paar said.
His career with city government started in 2002 when he became unhappy that the city had dropped seal coat and rock chips down on the streets instead of repairing them. He showed up pretty quickly at City Hall after that, where he informed City Clerk Teresa Bender that he was running for City Council and paid the $2 candidate fee. That year, he won a seat on council along with fellow newcomers, Tom Lee and Larry Sweeney. Linda Broussard-Vickers and Mayor Mary Capra were already in office. He credits his cute young son in the wagon behind him during door-knocking excursions for his success at the polls.
“I never thought I’d run again and again and eventually become mayor,” he said.
Paar pooh-poohed any thoughts of trying to develop his legacy by developing downtown. “If you think I spent 18 years on council to develop downtown, you missed a lot of stuff,” he told the citizens of Centerville.
Paar said that when he joined council 18 years ago, taxes were “through the roof,” there was no pavement management plan, the city owned a failing water tower, the roads were a mess and the parks were in bad shape.
Now, the city has a new water tower to last a lifetime, a pavement management plan, better parks and roads, and a lot more homes and commercial development to build up a tax base, he said. Paar, who was involved in the Water Works site transitions, said he and his fellow council members grew throughout the process. “It’s about listening and making better decisions,” he said.
“I absolutely loved representing the city as mayor and council member and hope I represented the city well — even if you didn’t vote for me.”
After council adopted a resolution accepting Paar’s resignation, it unanimously appointed D. Love, the city’s vice-mayor, to replace him. Love vacated his council seat and will serve the remainder of Paar’s term, which expires in January 2021.
Paar thanked the council for appointing Love and described him as having been a calming presence on council.
“I would like to see D. in a role like that for an extended period of time,” Councilman Russ Koski said.
Love was appointed to an open seat on the City Council 11 years ago when he was chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission. “I interviewed, put a resume in and was selected following a tough process,” he said. “But it opened up an opportunity. I had run previously, but the appointment opportunity got me here, where I am now.”
Shortly after taking the Oath of Office, Love thanked council members for their support and got to work running the rest of the meeting.
After passing a resolution declaring a council vacancy as required by state statute, council set about determining the process to use to appoint a new council member to serve until the next election. Love’s term expires in January 2023.
City Administrator/Engineer Mark Statz urged the council to fill Love’s seat immediately so action on important items can be taken by a full council. Two of the items requiring attention at an upcoming meeting are the re-branding of the city’s logo and renovation of City Hall.
The city has already received one application letter from an interested party and will continue to solicit applications for Love’s position until April 2. Centerville citizens over the age of 21 with legal status (U.S. citizen and no felonies) are eligible. The council hopes to review applications and reach a decision at the April 8 meeting.
If the city receives more than three applications, a personnel committee will select three candidates for council review. When City Attorney Kurt Glaser noted that the new mayor needed to be on the personnel committee, council members remembered that Love was already an alternate member of that body.
