Love is all around this Valentine’s Day

There are a lot of ways to express the love in the community this Valentine’s Day. Here are a few ways to celebrate with the ones you care most about in the time leading up to Feb. 14.
Something Bright: Moonflower Design Studio, Lino Lakes
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
There are a lot of ways to express the love in the community this Valentine’s Day. Here are a few ways to celebrate with the ones you care most about in the time leading up to Feb. 14.
Something Bright: Moonflower Design Studio, Lino Lakes
There’s nothing like fresh flowers in the depths of Minnesota winter, and local florist studio Moonflower Design has many ways to express the love this winter.
Award-winning florist Michelle Aldentaler operates Moonflower Design Studio out of her home in Lino Lakes. Her unique take on floral design includes personalized elements that are customized to fit the character of the recipient.
For Valentine’s Day, she is working on custom wooden boxes with four roses, as well as arrangements that include orchids and chocolate-covered strawberries. She frequently partners with Something Sweet by Maddie Lu, a confectionary business in Coon Rapids, to create unique offerings that delight the tastebuds as well as the eyes. The arrangements can be ordered via GrubHub, and they will be making deliveries all throughout the day on Valentine’s Day.
She will also be offering “old school” arrangements of Valentine’s Day corsages and pinups, available by request.
Learn more about the studio at https://www.moonflowerdesignstudio.com.
Something Sweet: Kingdom Baking, Blaine
Everyone wants a taste of something nice during the Valentine’s Day holidays. Boxes of chocolate are a given, but fresh-baked pastries and homemade desserts offer another way to appreciate the ones you love.
Kingdom Baking is a family-owned business offering a full selection of fresh-baked pastries, a coffee bar and breakfast and lunch menu. Kingdom Baking plans to host a special Valentine’s Day event from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. There will be live music and a special variety of desserts, as well as a limited number of “Dessert for Two” specials.
Learn more about Kingdom Baking and the Valentine’s Day event at www.kingdombaking.com. Kingdom Baking is located at 10130 Sunset Ave. in Blaine.
Something Adventurous: Wild River State Park Candlelight Trails, Center City
Those willing to drive a little way for a special occasion can visit Wild River State Park on Feb. 11. Visitors can enjoy 5 miles of winter trail illuminated by soft candlelight—a perfect way to celebrate Minnesota winter with friends, family or a special someone. Visitors can choose to snowshoe, ski or hike, warm up next to a cozy bonfire and participate in other activities throughout the park.
Wild River State Park is located at 39797 Park Trail, Center City. Learn more at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/event.html?id=71331.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.