This Wednesday, you may see some people donning black, cross-shaped smudges on their foreheads while going about their day. That’s because Feb. 26 is Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent, a solemn season some Christians observe in the six weeks leading up to Easter.
Not all Christians observe Lent or practice the ashen cross ritual. In the U.S., Lent and Ash Wednesday are traditionally observed by Catholics, Episcopalians, Lutherans, Methodists and Presbyterians.
The six weeks of Lent correspond to the 40 days Jesus is said to have spent fasting in the Judaean Desert after his baptism. It is traditionally a time of penance, prayer and abstinence, making it a stark contrast to the joyous celebrations of Easter Sunday.
In some Christian denominations, people will commit to giving up certain pleasures or luxuries, such as social media or alcohol, or add a spiritual discipline, such as daily devotional readings, for the duration of Lent. In the Catholic Church, every person 14 years or older is asked to abstain from meat on Ash Wednesday and all the Fridays of Lent.
The ashes used in Ash Wednesday services often come from the burning of palms blessed during the previous year’s Palm Sunday, the day before Easter, which marks Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem prior to his crucifixion.
In the Bible, worshippers welcomed Jesus into the city by waving palm fronds as he rode in on a donkey. Today, churchgoers carry palms in commemoration. Those palms are later burned and their ashes stored for the next year’s Ash Wednesday service, when they are usually mixed with either Holy Water or oil.
The imposition of ashes each Ash Wednesday reflects the solemnity of the season. As clergy members mark congregants’ foreheads with the ashes, they will often say, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” a verse from the biblical Book of Genesis, when God banishes Adam and Eve from the Garden of Eden.
Joann Thompson, of White Bear Lake, said that Lent is among her favorite times of the year, and that verse in particular “always proves meaningful” for her during each year’s Ash Wednesday service.
“I think it’s a good reminder of our mortality,” she said. “Hearing ‘from dust you are and to dust you will return’ is very impactful to me. It reminds me that I’m here because a creator god chose to bring humanity into being.”
Thompson also said that she has found increasingly more meaning in the rituals of Ash Wednesday as she ages.
“It’s also a reminder of the circle of life, especially as I get older and I start to experience the ends of lives of those people who are close to me,” she said. “It’s a reminder that we are forever held by a god who created us, knows us and loves us. I like the imposition of ashes because of that very reason.”
