Longtime utility commission member receives Mayor’s Award

CIRCLE PINES — A longtime Centennial Utilities Commission member who has quite a family history of service is the most recent recipient of the Mayor’s Award.
Mayor Dave Bartholomay presented the award to Andy Dahl at the July 13 City Council meeting. This marks the 10th award the mayor has given out since 2009.
“There’s a lot of folks who are looking at how we are divided and finding all of the things that are wrong, and then I look around the community and I see a lot of things that are right,” Bartholomay said. “I see a lot of people doing some really tremendous things, and it is important to lift those people up. To say that this is the kind of thing we want in our community. People that serve without asking for anything. People who chip in and help out.”
Dahl has served on the utilities commission for 11 years, four of those as chair.
“This award is presented for strong leadership and for continuing the family tradition of service to the community of Circle Pines,” Bartholomay explained.
Andy’s uncle, Marshall Dahl, served as the mayor of Circle Pines from 1979 to 1993.
“Andy is the most awesome guy. He is caring, hardworking,” Marshall said. “I’m sure the community is going to really miss him.”
Andy submitted his resignation for the utilities commission because he and his wife are moving to Charlottesville, Virginia, to be closer to their daughter, Skylar Dahl, who received a rowing scholarship at the University of Virginia.
“We are going to be helicopter parents,” Andy joked. “We are so excited to watch her compete.”
Andy’s father, Dave Dahl, also spoke highly of his son. “Thank you for acknowledging what he has done, because I think that is exceptional. I want to thank you for your leadership with him, for taking him under your arm and helping him along the way,” Dave said. “Everybody that I have known that has known Andy has known him as such a sincere, wonderful person … He is a great guy.”
Utilities commission member Jan Kreminski also spoke. “Andy has done a great job being a leader here … He has certainly learned the job and tried to work in a consensus manner with all of us,” he explained. “We are sorry to lose him. Some other community will be glad to have him.”
Andy thanked everyone for the kind words. “The mayor reached out to the community to let them know that this was happening, and they showed up. That is really what makes our community of Circle Pines so special. You and all the people before you have come a long way to truly make this a special place. It is a hidden gem.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
